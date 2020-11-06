SoundID sound personalization technology available on Gateway tablets

Gateway tablets? Yeah, I had the same reaction as you. I had no clue there were Gateway tablets available. It’s been a minute since I’ve handled a Gateway product, but they used to be at the top of the heap. These days, it seems they’re making sort of a comeback or at least trying to.

The company just announced a partnership with Sonarworks that brings SoundID personalization to Gateway tablets. Sonarworks is the company behind precision audio software used by Grammy-Award-winning engineers to record top artists like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna, Adele, Coldplay, and Kanye West.

With SoundID enabled The Gateway 8” and Gateway 10” tablets, users can enhance their listening experience – at home or on-the-go – on some of the most popular music streaming services, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and more.

“We’re proud to partner with an iconic brand like Gateway to deliver a seamless experience of SoundID to its Gateway tablet customers,” said Martins Popelis, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Sonarworks. “SoundID enabled Gateway tablets deliver premium sound tailored for each individual with no extra costs. We at Sonarworks believe sound can be enjoyed to the max irrespective of how, when or where you listen. And we’re excited Gateway has joined us on this mission.” SoundID unlocks the full potential sound of these Gatewat tablets while listening through your wireless or wired headphones. Tablet users will be able to pair their favorite headphones, choosing from one of SoundID’s over 406 supported models. SoundID moves away from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach in audio quality, to personalizing sound for everyone as an individual. SoundID is your individual sound profile that is as unique as your fingerprint but more advanced in that it uses smart algorithms and machine learning to evolve with you over time. Your profile can be set up for free in minutes and used directly on your SoundID enabled Gateway tablet. With a simple app test to identify your SoundID — based on your headphones, your unique hearing ability and your listening preferences — it offers an unmatched level of personalization.

SoundID can be downloaded through the Gateway tablet’s Google Play Store. The tablets are available in 8” and 10” sizes and sold exclusively on Walmart.com for US$69.99 and US$79.99, respectively.

What do you think of these Gateway tablets? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook.