New on Netflix November 6-12: New Netflix Films & Originals

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between November 6-12th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 6-12th list which includes a few new Netflix Films and Originals.

November 6

Citation (NETFLIX FILM): A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events. Country Ever After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Country Ever After follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.

Country Ever After follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles. La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (NETFLIX FILM)(US): The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution. The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The line between justice and revenge begins to blur when Kim’s hunt for illegal arms dealers plunges Bob into a dangerous new undercover operation.

November 10

🎁 Dash & Lily (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. The Possession of Hannah Grace (CA)

Trash Truck (NETFLIX FAMILY): Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck.

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Australian comedy group Aunty Donna invites you into their Big Ol’ House of Fun! In their new Netflix original six-part sketch series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives. Come on inside if you’re prepared to handle satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more.

Australian comedy group Aunty Donna invites you into their Big Ol’ House of Fun! In their new Netflix original six-part sketch series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives. Come on inside if you’re prepared to handle satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more. The Liberator (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Based on “Operation Avalanche” in WWII, this film follows the Allied invasion of Italy and the story of the regiment known as the “Thunderbirds.”

Based on “Operation Avalanche” in WWII, this film follows the Allied invasion of Italy and the story of the regiment known as the “Thunderbirds.” Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show. Night School (CA)

What We Wanted (NETFLIX FILM): A couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension.

November 12

Fruitvale Station (US)

Graceful Friends (US)

Ludo (NETFLIX FILM): From a resurfaced sex tape to a rouge suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal.

Prom Night (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 6-12th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.