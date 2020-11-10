The Moshi Deep Purple UV sanitizer wants to keep your devices germ free

Since COVID hit the world, it seems everyone is channeling Monk and Howie Mandel. The fear of germs has everyone washing hands and sanitizing everything in sight. Moshi wants to help those who feel the need to clean their devices with the Deep Purple UV sanitizer.

With people touching their phones hundreds of times a day, and greater attention paid to personal hygiene during the global pandemic, the Deep Purple sanitizer is designed to keep viruses and bacteria at bay. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

Traditional UV sanitizers are bulky and only clean one side of the phone. Moshi solves these two pain points with a unique folding design and elevated LumiClear™ platform, which is completely transparent to allow the UV rays to disinfect all sides of the phone. This makes the Deep Purple UV sanitizer the world’s first to offer 360-degree cleaning, no blind spots, and 99.9% sanitization within four minutes. In addition to superior cleaning, the Deep Purple UV Sanitizer features an ultra-thin form factor that folds up neatly and slides into a bag. A compact sanitizer provides users with added peace of mind as they venture into shared spaces such as the workplace, restaurants, colleges, cafes, and more. Deep Purple’s UV-C lights are designed to withstand more than 10 years of daily use, and as with every Moshi product, it is covered by Moshi’s 10-Year Global Warranty program.

Moshi’s Deep Purple UV Sanitizer is now available on Kickstarter. Once the campaign ends, the product will enter production and ship to all backers by early December 2020. The starting price for one Deep Purple UV Sanitizer is US$99. To learn more about Deep Purple and back the campaign, visit the Kickstarter page here.

