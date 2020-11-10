Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station has 14 ports, 100W Power Delivery

Plugable has released a few Thunderbolt and USB-C docks this year and is back with another. This time, the Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station offers up a whopping 14 ports, 100W Power Delivery, and dual display options.

“Consumers love USB-C but are often confused by it. We’ve designed this dock to eliminate confusion. It’s a Thunderbolt 3 dock that’s backward compatible with USB-C and forward compatible with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4. It supports performance at a superset of all of these standards: 40Gbps, two displays, and the maximum laptop charging rate supported by Thunderbolt devices. In short, it brings out the best features and performance that each particular Mac and PC laptop can support with USB-C.” Bernie Thompson, Plugable’s Founder

With the Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, consumers can be sure they’re covered regardless of the number or type of ports they need. With dual DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, users will always have the correct display connections for dual monitor support. Other ports include an Ethernet port, a USB-C port, a USB-A 10Gbps port, five USB 3.0 ports, microSD/SD card slot, and audio in/out.

With 100W Power Delivery support, the highest theoretical maximum for USB-C Power Delivery, the dock will output 96W of power which is the maximum for IEC safety standards. This means the docking station is perfect for the new 16″ MacBook Pro and other Apple laptops with 96W chargers.

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ is available today on Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart for $299 with a $50 launch coupon on Amazon.com. It also comes with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty, as well as Washington-based email customer support.

