Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition available for Xbox Series X|S

Today marks the launch of the new Xbox Series X|S consoles. On that note, we do have one coming but due to delays by FedEx, we won’t have ours in hand for a few more days. At any rate, with the launch of new consoles comes a bunch of new games and game updates. One of those is the Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition which features new content and improvements for next-gen consoles.

While not a new game, the Slayer Edition for Xbox Series X|S includes all 12 Warhammer: Chaosbane DLC packs, a new Witch Hunter character, and 4K resolution at 60fps.

The first hack-and-slash set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, Warhammer: Chaosbane thrusts players into the heart of the Old World, a continent scarred by the Great War Against Chaos – a bloody conflict that has ravaged the Empire of Man. You can play as a Human, High Elf, Wood Elf, Dwarf, Dwarf Engineer, or Witch Hunter as you explore the iconic areas of the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, which has captivated millions of fans worldwide. Warhammer: Chaosbane press release

Warhammer: Chaosbane on Xbox Series X|S includes:

6 character classes , each with unique gameplay, skills and equipment, including the all-new Witch Hunter

, each with unique gameplay, skills and equipment, including the all-new Witch Hunter An XXL bestiary with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos gods and epic boss battles

with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos gods and epic boss battles New, redesigned environments and new content added, with a new area – the cemetery – and new enemies to fight

and new content added, with a new area – the cemetery – and new enemies to fight Optimized for co-op : solo or up to 4 players, local or online, the classes and interface have been optimized for cooperative play and synergies between characters

: solo or up to 4 players, local or online, the classes and interface have been optimized for cooperative play and synergies between characters High replay value: as well as the Story mode, new game experiences can always be found thanks to a boss rush mode, countless dungeons and regular updates

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition is now available for the Xbox Series X|S. Warhammer: Chaosbane is also available on PC Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Are you going to be picking up Warhammer Chaosbane Slayer Edition for your new Xbox Series X or S? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.