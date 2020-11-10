Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition available for Xbox Series X|S

Today marks the launch of the new Xbox Series X|S consoles. On that note, we do have one coming but due to delays by FedEx, we won’t have ours in hand for a few more days. At any rate, with the launch of new consoles comes a bunch of new games and game updates. One of those is the Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition which features new content and improvements for next-gen consoles.
While not a new game, the Slayer Edition for Xbox Series X|S includes all 12 Warhammer: Chaosbane DLC packs, a new Witch Hunter character, and 4K resolution at 60fps.
The first hack-and-slash set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, Warhammer: Chaosbane thrusts players into the heart of the Old World, a continent scarred by the Great War Against Chaos – a bloody conflict that has ravaged the Empire of Man. You can play as a Human, High Elf, Wood Elf, Dwarf, Dwarf Engineer, or Witch Hunter as you explore the iconic areas of the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, which has captivated millions of fans worldwide.Warhammer: Chaosbane press release
Warhammer: Chaosbane on Xbox Series X|S includes:
- 6 character classes, each with unique gameplay, skills and equipment, including the all-new Witch Hunter
- An XXL bestiary with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos gods and epic boss battles
- New, redesigned environments and new content added, with a new area – the cemetery – and new enemies to fight
- Optimized for co-op: solo or up to 4 players, local or online, the classes and interface have been optimized for cooperative play and synergies between characters
- High replay value: as well as the Story mode, new game experiences can always be found thanks to a boss rush mode, countless dungeons and regular updates
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition is now available for the Xbox Series X|S. Warhammer: Chaosbane is also available on PC Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
