Samsung Black Friday deals are now available for purchase

The holidays are nearly here, and with that comes the deals and steals. The 2020 Samsung Black Friday deals are here. The Samsung Black Friday deals are a bit early, but we’re seeing many brands launching early deals and stretching them out over a few weeks.
There are some decent finds in these Samsung Black Friday deals. Some of the best deals are on their 4K TVs, specifically their 75″ models. Be sure to search our reviews for reviews on some of these Samsung TVs. Here is what the Samsung Black Friday deal list looks like.
Mobile
- Smartphones (starting today for a limited time only)
- Get the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for as low as $999.99 with trade-in and get $100 Samsung Credit
- Save $200 on Galaxy Note20 Ultra, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the N20 Ultra 5G for as low as $549.99 with trade-in
- Take $200 off Galaxy S20+, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get S20+ 5G for as low as $539.99 with trade-in
- Save $150 on Galaxy S20, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the S20 5G for as low as $389.99 with trade-in
- Take $100 off Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the S20 FE 5G for as low as $139.99 with trade-in
- Save $100 on Galaxy A71 5G
- Get the A71 5G for as low as $264.99 with trade-in
- Save $100 Galaxy A51 5G, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the A51 5G for as low as $164.99 with trade-in
- Mobile Enhancements & Accessories
- Get up to $200 in trade-in credit towards the new Galaxy Watch3
- Earn up to $30 in trade-in credit towards purchase of Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live
- Save $100 on Galaxy Watch3 Titanium
- Take $60 off Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth
- Take $70 off Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth
- Take $70 off Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE (starts 11/19)
- Save $70 on Galaxy Watch (all colors – starts 11/19)
- Save $40 on Galaxy Watch LTE (starts 11/19)
- Take $30 off Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds
- Take $30 off Galaxy Buds Live (starts 11/19)
- Save $20 on Wireless Charger Pad Trio
- New Computing
- Save up to $500 on Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ through the Enhanced Trade-in Program
- Save $200 on Galaxy Book S (Intel)
- Take $200 off Galaxy Book Flex (starts 11/20)
- Save up to $150 on Galaxy Tab S7+ (starts 11/19)
- Save up to $100 off Galaxy Tab S7 (starts 11/19)
- Take $100 off Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (starts 11/19)
- Save $100 on Galaxy Book Ion (starts 11/20)
- Take $80 off Galaxy Tab A7 (starts 11/19)
- Save $50 on Galaxy Tab A 8.0
Home Entertainment
- New on Samsung.com, all Lifestyle TVs (The Frame, The Serif, The Terrace, The Sero and The Premiere) and Q Series Soundbars are available with a 100-day, risk-free trial – at the end, keep it or return it for a full refund.
- Also new on Samsung.com, select Samsung TVs are available for COVID-safe, at-home TV and wall-mounting service at checkout, in partnership with Handy.
- 8K TVs (available today for a limited time only)
- 4K TVs
- Available today for a limited time only
- Available tomorrow Nov 12 for a limited time only
Home Appliance:
- Small Appliances (available today for a limited time only)
- Save up to 35% ($250) on Air Purifiers
- Save up to 40% on Jet Stick and Clean Station
- Save 50% on Jetbot Mop
