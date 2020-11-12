Deals / Tech

Samsung Black Friday deals are now available for purchase

There are some decent finds in these Samsung Black Friday deals. The Z Fold 2 has trade-in incentives and $100 Samsung credit.

The holidays are nearly here, and with that comes the deals and steals. The 2020 Samsung Black Friday deals are here. The Samsung Black Friday deals are a bit early, but we’re seeing many brands launching early deals and stretching them out over a few weeks.

There are some decent finds in these Samsung Black Friday deals. Some of the best deals are on their 4K TVs, specifically their 75″ models. Be sure to search our reviews for reviews on some of these Samsung TVs. Here is what the Samsung Black Friday deal list looks like.

Mobile

  • Smartphones (starting today for a limited time only)
    • Get the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for as low as $999.99 with trade-in and get $100 Samsung Credit
    • Save $200 on Galaxy Note20 Ultra, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
      • Get the N20 Ultra 5G for as low as $549.99 with trade-in
    • Take $200 off Galaxy S20+, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
      • Get S20+ 5G for as low as $539.99 with trade-in
    • Save $150 on Galaxy S20, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
      • Get the S20 5G for as low as $389.99 with trade-in
    • Take $100 off Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
      • Get the S20 FE 5G for as low as $139.99 with trade-in
    • Save $100 on Galaxy A71 5G
      • Get the A71 5G for as low as $264.99 with trade-in
    • Save $100 Galaxy A51 5G, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
      • Get the A51 5G for as low as $164.99 with trade-in

Home Entertainment

  • 8K TVs (available today for a limited time only)

Home Appliance:

What do you think of these Samsung Black Friday deals? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

