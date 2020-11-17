Fender and Brixton collaborate on a new headwear collection

Fender and Brixton are two companies that are proud of the products they produce. If you’re new to the site, you may not know that we’ve reviewed several Fender guitars already. The company reached out to let us know about the Fender and Brixton collaboration and we thought it was pretty cool.

The Fender and Brixton collaboration is a limited edition unisex collection of timeless headwear pieces inspired by iconic musicians and Brixton’s own designs. Kicking off with a campaign led by Grammy-nominated duo Black Pumas, this diverse collection of 7 pieces features an array of unique designs that embody the heritage of guitar blended with timeless style to offer the perfect gift for the music fan in your life this holiday season.

Fueled by the art of music through the decades, these classic pieces feature distinctive details that include roach clips, guitar pick holders and other musical references. From bold options, like the Fender Flood Fedora, to understated classics like the Fender Refugee Fedora and Fender Philly Baggy Snap Cap, the collection pays homage to the style of iconic artists who have shaped music around the world for decades. “We couldn’t be more excited for this collaboration with Fender,” said Davide Mattucci, Brixton’s VP of Brand Marketing. “Our brands have shared a longtime connection and these artist-inspired headwear pieces bring Brixton back to our roots in music. With many seeking comfort in music this year, it lined up well to partner with The Black Pumas to help us launch this artist inspired collection as we showcased their throwback take on modern music and style both on and off the stage. “We are always exploring how to connect with Fender fans in unique and unexpected ways,” said Dan Heitkemper, Fender’s VP Licensing & Product. “Our collaboration with Brixton on this headwear collection is a tip of the hat, so to speak, to the artists who have left a lasting impact on our culture and on music fans around the world. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to offer Fender and Brixton fans alike with an exclusive piece of art that can be adorned and taken with them anywhere – just like the guitars of the artists they were inspired by.“

The Fender and Brixton headwear capsule collection features, 7 pieces that are available in multiple colorways to appeal to a diverse range of styles, including:

Fender Flood Fedora – US$115- US$119

Fender Mustang Fedora – US$85

Fender Refugee Fedora – US$89

Fender Philly Baggy Snap Cap -US$55

Fender Reverb C Snapback – US$35

Fender Sonic Beanie -US$30

Brixton and Fender’s headwear capsule collection is now available for purchase at www.Brixton.com and www.Fender.com, from US$30-US$149. Be sure to check out the sites to see what all these hats look like.

What do you think of these hats?