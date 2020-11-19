New on Netflix November 20-26: Kurt Russell returns as Santa

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between November 20-26th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first. We also have a Netflix holiday list up as well.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 20-26th list which includes new Netflix holiday films starring Dolly Parton and the return of Kurt Russell in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

November 20

🎁 Alien Xmas (NETFLIX FILM): When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world. Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavors as layered as its history.

November 21

The Hangover: Part III (CA)

The Matrix Reloaded (CA)

The Matrix Revolutions (CA)

November 22

🎁 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (NETFLIX FILM): A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Machete Kills (US)

November 23

Hard Kill (US)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships, and musical future.

November 24

🎁 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (NETFLIX FAMILY): Huttsgalor’s favorite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun?

Huttsgalor’s favorite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun? El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (NETFLIX FILM): Facing a terminal disease, a mother decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humor to make sure her 4-year-old son remembers her.

November 25

🎁 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (NETFLIX FILM): It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows. Halloween (2018) (CA)

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (NETFLIX FILM): When ISIS took their homes, families, and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.