JBL’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals available NOW

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are pouring in. We wish we could post all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals but that’s nearly impossible. Keep scouring the internet and we’re sure you can find even more out there.

We are posting a few Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals where we can so be sure to browse our site for those. We’re trying to keep our deals posts short and to the point.

In the meantime, now that you’re here, these are the best JBL Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals the company sent to us. These deals run from November 19th through November 30th. You can find all of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on JBL’s website.

JBL Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals

TWS Headphones

Portable Audio

JBL Xtreme 2 – $149.95 ($200 off the original $349.95 price)

JBL Charge 4 – $119.95 ($60 off the original $179.95 price)*

JBL Flip 5 – $69.95 ($50 off the original $119.95 price)* *Items that can be personalized are in bold



Be sure to keep your eyes open and check back on JBL’s website over the next few weeks. You never know when they might just decide to add to these deals. For now, this is what the company sent over to us to share with you. Let us know if you happen to find more deals from JBL.

