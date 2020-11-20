The season of gift-giving is upon us. This means millions of people will be scouring the internet and stores to find that perfect item for loved ones. A good portion of those loved ones are children.

Times have changed, and kids these days are hoping for tech-centric gifts instead of Play-Doh. So here are three tech-centric gift ideas for young children that may work out for you.

Greenlight is a debit card for kids, teens, and college students that parents manage by the app, using our powerful and flexible parental controls

Greenlight has two companion apps — one for kids and one for their parents. Kids have 4 tabs on their app: Save (where they can set savings goals and round up to save automatically), Spend (with spending limits for built-in budgeting), Earn (for chore management) and Give (where they can explore, research, and donate to charities)

With Greenlight, kids can give back to the community this holiday season. Using their Give account, kids are able to look up charities and send money to the ones that matter most to them

With every cent saved, donation made, dollar spent and chore completed, Greenlight kids are forming smart money habits that will stick with them for life

Greenlight makes a great gift for parents, too! Parents can:

Instantly send their kids money — anytime, anywhere. No last-minute trips to the ATM!

Choose where their kids can spend and how much they can spend at individual stores

Set a Parent-Paid Interest rate to incentivize saving

Assign and manage chores

Put allowance on autopilot for timely allowance paydays

A screen-free interactive audio player designed for kids with no mic, camera or ads, giving kids full control over their listening

Available on http://us.yotoplay.com

Controlled by inserting physical cards that play the audio content and also has an app to play audio on-the-go

Offers an ever-growling world of digital listening for kids to explore, keeping them creative and learning

Content ranges from great stories and narrators, song, activities and even mindfulness content including Julian Donaldson, Roald Dahl, and Judith Kerr

An audio-first children’s media company offering the first and ONLY ad-free, audio on-demand streaming service, expertly developed and carefully curated for kids 3-12. The platform delivers breakthrough, original audio programming including hundreds of hours of podcasts, music, and audiobooks.

In their first 18 months, Pinna experienced a 180% growth in daily listening. Today, Pinna is available in 133 countries and counting and will continue to acquire audio programming from around the globe that reflects their global listening audience to ensure that all kids see themselves in their content.

Pinna is available in the iOS and Android app stores (both domestically and internationally) and on the web at pinna.fm.

