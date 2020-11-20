Black Friday goes online: Tips and tricks to get your hands on 2020’s best tech deals

If you’re planning on snapping up some savings this Black Friday, you’ll likely be doing so online – all from the comfort of your own home. To help you make the most of the great deals on offer, Currys PC World has created an Insider’s Guide to Black Friday, full of tips for getting your hands on the best tech deals.

The best time to shop

Taking a look back at Black Friday 2019, it’s clear to see that the early bird catches the worm – or in this case, the best tech deals – as the hour between 9 and 10 am was the busiest time of day for online shoppers on the Currys PC World site, and likely for many other retailers too. So, log on before 9 am to get the best deals while your desired items are still in stock.

But just how early are we talking? Well, if you’re shopping on mobile, you can start from your bed if you like! Last year, Currys PC World shoppers were found in the early hours of the morning, with mobile traffic peaking at 6 am. If you’re not a morning person, don’t worry, further spikes of shoppers were also seen at 12 pm and 6 pm when people typically stop for lunch or clock off from work. This said, you can shop at any time, but it is possible items will start to sell out later in the day.

What deals can you expect?

2019 brought massive savings across various items, including home appliances, smartwatches, games consoles, and more, and we’re confident 2020 will be just as good. A top tip for successful sales shopping is to create a wish list of what you hope to buy, so you don’t have to waste precious time hunting items down. Some of the most sought-after items of last year were JVC TVs, Shark vacuum cleaners, and Apple Airpods. If items like these are on your wish list this year, you could be in luck!

Highlights of 2019

Black Friday is the best day of the year to grab some amazing tech deals, and last year people certainly made the most of it. Currys PC World received 125k online orders on Black Friday, working out to two orders per second. In fact, enough 55”+ TVs were bought to build the Shard over 187 times if they were stacked up end-to-end. It’s not just TVs that flew off the shelves; kitchen appliances were in demand too. Enough kettles were sold to make over 48,600 cups of tea simultaneously – that’s an impressive tea round! Black Friday this year is going to be slightly different from previous years, but there will still be a tonne of fantastic deals to be found, and it’s enjoyed all from the comfort of your own home – what a bonus!

Thanks to Currys PC world for these insights. Be sure to check out their website for an interactive infographic.

What sort of tech deals are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.