Give your techie loved one the gift of data storage from Seagate

Data storage. If you’re a techie or a gamer, you know how quickly data storage can be eaten up. The Halo Master Chief Collection is over 100GB, and some games can be even more. So now, more than ever, data storage matters.

If you’re not a techie or gamer, but you have one in your life, then some of these data storage options from Seagate and LaCie are great for stocking stuffers or Christmas gifts. Check out this full list of data storage options sent to us by Seagate.

Seagate Halo Master Chief LE Game Drive for Xbox: The “Master Chief”

Want to save the Halo Universe from destruction? Well, you’ll need some weapons in your arsenal for that – look no further than this one-of-a-kind official companion unit that celebrates the Master Chief John-117! The new drive is available in 2TB and 5TB capacities so gamers can install more games and downloadable game content, as they need

The perfect companion in any Halo collection

Works with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Up to 5TB of storage, 3.2 Gen 1 USB

Seagate storage expansion card for Xbox Series X/S: For the Xbox megafan

What’s better than getting the new Xbox for the Holidays? Getting the new Xbox and the Xbox Series X/S Expansion Card. Developed in partnership with Microsoft, the expansion drive offers gamers an extra 1TB of external storage right out the box – and when they see the eye-watering size of next-gen games, you might even receive a thank-you card for it.

Fully optimised to play Xbox Series X games at peak performance

Seamless integration with Xbox Velocity Architecture

Future-proof your console with extra space for games and downloads

LaCie Rugged SSD: for the outdoorsy adventurer

Perfect for those who love to explore wintery landscapes. The LaCie Rugged SSD is ideal for outdoorsy videographers, photographers or vloggers who need a robust and reliable drive to store their content on.

Transfer and edit 4K video

Drop resistant up to 3m and IP67-grade waterproof

Seagate Secure Encryption Technology

5-year Rescue Data Recovery Services

Seagate OneTouch SSD: stylish storage for all the family

The OneTouch SSD is classy and compact, but that doesn’t mean it lacks substance: the portable drive offers up to 1TB of storage, despite only being the size of a credit card. Perfect for those who need to pack a lot of data without compromising on style.

Swift SSD and USB 3.0 transfers

One-year Mylio Create plan

Two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan

Fabric enclosure

Seagate Backup Plus Portable: For the digital hoarder in your life

Know someone who promises to be tidier every January 1st? The Backup Plus Portable is the perfect gift for them. It’s sleek and fully portable, and it comes in whopping 4TB or 5TB models. And for artsy loved-ones, the drive comes with a complimentary two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

USB 3.0 port

Convenient backup software

Complimentary two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan

FireCuda Gaming Dock: For the hardcore PC gamer

Forget socks, lucky PC gamers who receive the FireCuda Gaming Dock can wave goodbye to cable spaghetti – and so can those who live with them. The FireCuda Gaming Dock is the ideal hub for a serious PC gaming set-up, connecting to your system via single Thunderbolt 3 cable. It also packs 4TB of storage and comes with a multitude of neat features.

Vast storage

Array of ports supporting Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen2 battery-charge cables, ethernet cables and more.

Expandable M.2 NVMe SSD slot

Customisable RGB LEDs

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive: For the ones you won’t see much of on Christmas Day

It’s hard to say which is more hyped-up – Christmas Day or the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, fans of both don’t have to choose – the Cyberpunk 2077 Game Drive for Xbox One is the perfect accompaniment to CD Projekt’s upcoming blockbuster. The drive is available in either 2TB or 5TB versions, so gamers won’t have to spend Boxing Day scrambling to make space for the new title.

Easy to set up and install

Plugs straight into the Xbox One – no external power cord needed

Light and portable design

The Last of Us II Game Drive: For those who haven’t put it down since release day

Emblazoned with a unique laser-etching of Ellie’s iconic fern tattoo, The Last of Us II Game Drive has been regularly described as “beautiful” by gamers and reviewers alike. Not bad for a hard drive. It offers gamers 2TB of extra storage and is seamlessly compatible with the PlayStation 4.

Super simple set-up

Lazer-etched design

Elegant and portable

FireCuda Gaming SSD: The ultimate gift for serious PC gamers

Christmas Gifts for serious PC gamers don’t come much better than this. The FireCuda Gaming SSD is a portable USB-C solid state drive that rapidly accelerates booting, loading and saving. It features a FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD internal drive that offers gamers elite performance with transfer speeds up to 2000 MB/S, and is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB versions.

Sleek metal design

Fully customisable RGB LED band

Can be synced with the FireCuda Gaming Dock

Barracuda Fast SSD: For futuristic speeds

It’s (soon-to-be) 2021 – who has time to wait around for sluggish loading screens and lag these days? The Barracuda Fast SSD means you don’t have to. Equipping this external solid-state drive means faster installing, booting, loading and video streaming. It comes in models with up to 2TB of capacity – plenty of room for your 2021 digital library. Plus, it’s readily compatible with PC or Mac.

USB-C external SSD

Maximum sequential read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Bus powered – no external power needed

FireCuda 520: For the aspiring pro-gamer

The Seagate FireCuda 520 offers a massive performance upgrade for gamers who want to win at all costs. This PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB editions, and offers 5.0/4.4 GBps of read/write throughput and up to 760,000/700,000 random read/write IOPS. Free SeaTools SSD software download with the drive

Out-of-the-box compatible with the new X570 chipset

Easily plugs directly into any PCIe Gen4 motherboard

5-year limited warranty, 1.8M hours MTBF, and up to 3,600 TB TBW (Total Bytes Written)

What sort of data storage needs do you have? Are any of these data storage options a good fit for you? Do you have a techie or gamer in need of data storage? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.