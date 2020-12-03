New on Netflix December 4-10: Plenty of originals to fill your time

If you’re looking for something to watch this Thanksgiving weekend (if you’re in the U.S. and catching up to us Canadians 😜), Netflix is adding a few new shows between December 4-10th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first. We also have a Netflix holiday list up as well.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 4-10th list which includes plenty of new Netflix holiday films and shows.

December 4

December 5

Detention (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (CA)

🎁 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.

December 6

Everybody Knows (CA)

December 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games (US)

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (US)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Lovestruck in the City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Heart stolen by a free-spirited woman after a beachside romance, a passionate architect sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big, and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela's beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who've taken her captive with a wild herd.

🎁 Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!

When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time! Triple 9 (US)

December 9

🎁 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.

🎁 The Big Show Show: Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) (NETFLIX FILM): An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government. The Surgeon’s Cut (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery, and cardiology.

December 10

Alice in Borderland (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.

