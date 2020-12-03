New on Netflix December 4-10: Plenty of originals to fill your time

If you’re looking for something to watch this Thanksgiving weekend (if you’re in the U.S. and catching up to us Canadians 😜), Netflix is adding a few new shows between December 4-10th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first. We also have a Netflix holiday list up as well.
NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.
let's check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 4-10th list which includes plenty of new Netflix holiday films and shows.
December 4
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Beanie has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos.
- Big Mouth: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers, and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.
- Bombay Rose (NETFLIX FILM) (CA): Amidst the bustle of a magnetic and multifaceted city, the budding love between two dreamers is tested by duty and religious divides.
- 🎁 Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday’s traditions.
- 🎁 Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (NETFLIX FILM): A man foils an attempted murder, then flees the crew of would-be killers along with their intended target as a woman he’s just met tries to find him.
- 🎁 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past and the “Derry Girls” cast bring Yuletide joy to the tent. But will Paul be naughty or nice?
- Kings of Joburg: Season 1
- Leyla Everlasting (NETFLIX FILM): A resilient housewife, her husband, and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.
- MANK (NETFLIX FILM): 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane.
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY) (US): Ash and his Pokémon battle in the World Coronation Series while he and Goh continue their research with Professor Cerise, meeting Pokémon everywhere.
- Selena: The Series (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.
December 5
- Detention (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (CA)
- 🎁 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.
December 6
- Everybody Knows (CA)
December 7
- Ava
- Manhunt: Deadly Games (US)
December 8
- Bobbleheads The Movie (US)
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.
- Lovestruck in the City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Heart stolen by a free-spirited woman after a beachside romance, a passionate architect sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big, and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.
- 🎁 Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!
- Triple 9 (US)
December 9
- 🎁 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.
- 🎁 The Big Show Show: Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) (NETFLIX FILM): An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.
- The Surgeon’s Cut (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Surgeon’s Cut profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft. Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery. Through the individual stories of these experts, the series explores how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques. Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery, and cardiology.
December 10
- Alice in Borderland (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.
