What’s leaving Netflix December 2020: Last chance to stream these titles

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in December. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a week and a bit left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream The West Wing, Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Gossip Girl, and Hell on Wheels while a number of other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving but they included the entire Fast & Furious franchise and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in December!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in December.

December 1

Heartbreakers (US)

The Lobster (US)

December 2

2 Fast 2 Furious (CA)

Billy Madison (CA)

Fast & Furious (CA)

Fast & Furious 6 (CA)

Fast Five (CA)

Furious 7 (CA)

The Fast and the Furious (CA)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (CA)

December 4

Cabin Fever (US)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (US)

December 5

The Rum Diary (US)

December 6

The Secret (US)

December 7

Berlin, I Love You (US)

The Art of the Steal (US)

December 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 (US)

December 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (US)

December 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4 (US)

December 17

Ip Man 3 (US)

December 22

The Little Hours (US)

December 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7 (US)



December 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (US)

December 27

Fifty (US)

December 28

Lawless (US)

December 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (US)

December 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8 (US)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Seasons 1-6 (CA)

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5 (US)

Ip Man (US)

Ip Man 2 (US)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7 (US)

December 31

Airplane! (US)

An Education (US)

Anna Karenina (US)

Baby Mama (US)

Back to the Future (US)

Back to the Future Part II (US)

Back to the Future Part III (US)

Bad Teacher (US)

Barbershop (US)

Being John Malkovich (US)

Cape Fear (US)

Casper (US)

Charlie St. Cloud (US)

Coneheads (US)

Definitely, Maybe (US)

Dennis the Menace (US)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6 (US)

The Dukes of Hazzard (US)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (US)

Fargo (US)

For Love or Money (US)

Forensic Files: Collections 1-6 (CA)

Frida (US)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3 (US)

Her (US)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (US)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3 (US)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (US)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (US)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (US)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (US)

The Interview (US)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (US)

Nacho Libre (US)

Not Another Teen Movie (US)

The Notebook (US)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3 (US)

The Office: Seasons 1-9 (US)

Poltergeist (US)

Pride & Prejudice (US)

Session 9 (US)

Splice (US)

Starsky & Hutch (US)

Superman Returns (US)

The Town (US)

Troy (US)

WarGames (US)

The Witches (US)

