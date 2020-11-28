You can still snag some of these Samsung Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become a tradition here in the States, but with COVID-19, it has largely become an online affair. Now it’s the end of November, which means it’s that “deals” season. There are a ton of brands and stores throwing deals out left and right.
Samsung is one of the brands chucking out the deals this weekend and you can still catch some of the deals right now. Not all deals will be available as they retire them at certain times but check out the list below and maybe you’ll get lucky!
Home Entertainment
- New on Samsung.com, all Lifestyle TVs (The Frame, The Serif, The Terrace, The Sero, and The Premiere) and Q Series Soundbars are available with a 100-day, risk-free trial – at the end, keep it or return it for a full refund.
- Also new on Samsung.com, select Samsung TVs are available for COVID-safe, at-home TV and wall-mounting service at checkout, in partnership with Handy.
- 8K TVs (available today for a limited time only)
- Save $50,000 on the 98” Q900R
- Save $3,000 on the 85” Q950TS and 85” Q900T
- Save $2,500 on the 75” Q900T
- Save $1,500 on the 65” Q900T
- 4K QLED TVs (available today for a limited time only
- 4K Lifestyle TVs (available today for a limited time only )
Home Appliance
- Laundry
- Available now for a limited time only
- Get up to 35% off on AirDresser, Samsung’s innovative at-home dry cleaning appliance, as well as select washers and dryers
- Available now for a limited time only
- Cooking
- Available now for a limited time only
- Get up to 35% off ranges, including the new Slide-In with Air-Fry for healthier cooking
- Available now for a limited time only
- Small Appliances
- Available starting Wednesday (Nov 25) for a limited time only
- Save up to 60% on Robot Vacuums (Including Jetbot Mop) and 50% on Clean Station
- Get up to $220 off Jet Stick (Plus, get a free Clean Station or Battery with every purchase!)
- Save up to 50% on POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum
- Get up to $150 off Air Purifiers
- Available starting Wednesday (Nov 25) for a limited time only
Samsung Mobile
- Smartphones (Check Samsung.com for current Black Friday offers – Cyber Monday Deals listed below start 11/30)
- Get the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for as low as $924.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit
- Get the Galaxy Note20 5Gfor as low as $224.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the Galaxy S20 5G for as low as $365.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) for as low as $114.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the Galaxy A71 5G for as low as $239.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit
- Save $100 Galaxy A51 5G for as low as $139.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit
- Mobile Enhancements & Accessories
- Get up to $200 in trade-in credit towards the new Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch
- Earn up to $30 in trade-in credit towards purchase of Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds
- Save $100 on Galaxy Watch3 Titanium smartwatch
- Take $60 off Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth smartwatch
- Save $60 on Galaxy Watch3 LTE smartwatch
- Take $70 off Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch
- Take $70 off Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE smartwatch
- Save $70 on Galaxy Watch (all colors) smartwatch
- Save $40 on Galaxy Watch LTE smartwatch
- Take $40 off Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds
- Take $30 off Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds
- Save $20 on Wireless Charger Pad Trio
- New Computing
- Save up to $500 on Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ through the Enhanced Trade-in Program
- Take $200 off Galaxy Book Flex
- Save up to $150 on Galaxy Tab S7+
- Save up to $100 off Galaxy Tab S7
- Take $100 off Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Save $100 on Galaxy Book Ion
- Take $80 off Galaxy Tab A7
- Save $50 on Galaxy Tab A 8.0
What do you think of these Samsung Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?