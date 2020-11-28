You can still snag some of these Samsung Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become a tradition here in the States, but with COVID-19, it has largely become an online affair. Now it’s the end of November, which means it’s that “deals” season. There are a ton of brands and stores throwing deals out left and right.

Samsung is one of the brands chucking out the deals this weekend and you can still catch some of the deals right now. Not all deals will be available as they retire them at certain times but check out the list below and maybe you’ll get lucky!

Samsung Black Friday deals

Home Entertainment

New on Samsung.com, all Lifestyle TVs (The Frame, The Serif, The Terrace, The Sero, and The Premiere) and Q Series Soundbars are available with a 100-day, risk-free trial – at the end, keep it or return it for a full refund.

Home Appliance

Laundry Available now for a limited time only Get up to 35% off on AirDresser, Samsung’s innovative at-home dry cleaning appliance, as well as select washers and dryers



Cooking Available now for a limited time only Get up to 35% off ranges, including the new Slide-In with Air-Fry for healthier cooking



Small Appliances Available starting Wednesday (Nov 25) for a limited time only Save up to 60% on Robot Vacuums (Including Jetbot Mop) and 50% on Clean Station Get up to $220 off Jet Stick (Plus, get a free Clean Station or Battery with every purchase!) Save up to 50% on POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum Get up to $150 off Air Purifiers



Samsung Mobile

Smartphones (Check Samsung.com for current Black Friday offers – Cyber Monday Deals listed below start 11/30) Get the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for as low as $924.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit Get the Galaxy Note20 5Gfor as low as $224.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit Get the Galaxy S20 5G for as low as $365.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit Get the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) for as low as $114.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit Get the Galaxy A71 5G for as low as $239.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit Save $100 Galaxy A51 5G for as low as $139.99 with trade-in and get $120 Samsung Credit + $30 eCertificate credit



What do you think of these Samsung Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.