Xbox sets Guinness World Record for largest projected video game display

With new consoles usually comes some pretty insane marketing stunts. The latest comes from Xbox who set a Guinness World Record for the largest projected video game display with an Xbox Series X — on a mountain.

We set the @GWR record for the largest projected video game display in the world by playing Destiny 2: Beyond Light on a mountaintop using Xbox Series X. (Yes, you read that correctly.)



Check it out: https://t.co/DkzVGUdbZS pic.twitter.com/3pf0ht4aEc — Xbox (@Xbox) December 15, 2020

The record was set on November 23th at Copper Mountain in Frisco, Colorado. To celebrate the launch Destiny 2: Beyond Light, three projectors with a combined 120,000 lumens were rigged together with an Xbox Series X. The result was a whopping 180.15 feet by 105.97 feet video game display with a total area of 19,090 square feet (1,773.6 square meters). Not a bad way to end off a day of snowboarding…

If you want to watch the video in a higher resolution, you can check it out on YouTube as well (Xbox isn’t allowing embedding on this one for some reason).

