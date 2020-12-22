Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gets VR support

Released back in August on PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 now supports popular VR headsets for an even more immersive experience. The VR update builds on the three main goals of the game: realism, accuracy, and authenticity of flight.

The game already looks fantastic, especially on a large monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G9. The latest feature was a top request in the community feedback forums for the game. Microsoft worked with the flight sim community in how it approached the VR update.

The flight sim community has been a very active and insightful partner in shaping how the team approached VR, and continues to be a critical partner in our continued development as we make further improvements and add new features to the simulation. Adding VR to Microsoft Flight Simulator was a direct result of community feedback, and we look forward to continued involvement in the future of the franchise with us. Xbox Wire

You can check out all the features in the Feature Discovery Series video below.

The free update supports most Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus, Valve, and HTC VR headsets. The game is currently available on Windows 10, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

What do you think about the newly announced VR support for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020? Are you more enticed to play now? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.