New on Netflix January 1-7: Ring in the new year with new shows

January 1

17 Again (US)

30 Minutes or Less (US)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1 (US)

The Aviator (CA)

Blended (CA)

Blue Streak (US)

Bonnie and Clyde (US)

Can’t Hardly Wait (US)

Catch Me If You Can (US)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (US)

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Cool Hand Luke (US)

The Creative Brain

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (CA)

Daddy Day Care (CA)

The Departed (US)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it’s a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Eddie Murphy: Raw (US)

Enter the Dragon (US)

First Man (CA)

Gimme Shelter (US)

Godzilla (CA)

Good Hair (US)

Goodfellas (US)

Gothika (US)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2 (US)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. Headspace Guide to Meditation is the first of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios, with subsequent series to include Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience.

Hostel: Part III (CA)

In the Cut (CA)

Into the Wild (US)

Jason and the Argonauts (CA)

John Wick (CA)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (CA)

Julie & Julia (US)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): They’ve built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

Mud (US)

Mystic Pizza (US)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (US)

One Direction: This Is Us (CA)

Richie Rich (CA)

Robin Hood (CA)

Sex and the City: The Movie (US)

Sex and the City 2 (US)

Sherlock Holmes (US)

Striptease (US)

Superbad (US)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (CA)

Terminator Salvation (CA)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (US)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (NETFLIX FILM): With the peak of his career-long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he’s become.

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (NETFLIX FILM): When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

January 4

Abduction (CA)

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse (NETFLIX FAMILY): Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (US)

History of Swear Words (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians, and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Crooked cakes, deflated bakes, and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

Summerland (CA)

January 6

The Blues Brothers (CA)

The Mummy (CA)

The Mummy Returns (CA)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (CA)

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (NETFLIX FILM): This documentary traces the history of the iconic band “Los ratones paranoicos” through interviews and archival images of members on stage and behind the scenes.

The Scorpion King (CA)

Surviving Death (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Ted (CA)

Ted 2 (CA)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Trainwreck (CA)

January 7

Escape Room (CA)

Pieces of a Woman (NETFLIX FILM): A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

