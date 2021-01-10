[CES 2021] SCOSCHE announces Rhythm+2.0 waterproof armband heart rate monitor

SCOSCHE is the latest in a string of brands making announcements ahead of CES 2021. The company has announced its new Rhythm+2.0 waterproof armband heart rate monitor. The company has been making mobile accessories for many years, and the Rhythm+2.0 is its second run at a heart rate monitor.

The SCOSCHE Rhythm+2.0 waterproof armband heart rate monitor has a patented optical sensor that continuously measures blood flow and body movement to provide highly accurate readings. It is as accurate as a chest strap monitor but much more comfortable and convenient to wear during all physical activities.

Here’s what SCOSCHE had to say in its press release:

SCOSCHE Rhythm+2.0

Built with Valencell® ’s PerformTek ® biometric sensor technology which is the only continuous heart rate monitoring technology proven, via extensive testing, accurate during virtually any exercise and in virtually any environment to give people meaningful fitness assessments. The optical sensor technology in the SCOSCHE Rhythm+2.0 utilizes green and yellow LEDs to measure blood flow for a highly accurate reading with all skin tones. A built-in accelerometer further assists in providing hyper-accurate measurements. SCOSCHE Rhythm+ 2.0 pairs easily with smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness equipment and has a 100ft. wireless range. Its dual-mode radio transmits to ANT+ and Bluetooth ® devices and works with more than 200 popular fitness apps so you can easily track and analyze your workout and recovery. Rated IP68 – dustproof and sweatproof/waterproof, the Rhythm+2.0 is submersible up to three meters making it suitable for all activities and environments. It has a rechargeable battery that provides up to 24 hours of workout time between charges. A compact charger and charging cord is included with it, and a charging/carrying/storage case may be purchased separately Traditional chest strap heart rate monitors have to be tight-fitting to maintain full contact with your skin in order to work accurately, but they often slip as you move or sweat and can restrict deep breathing. The SCOSCHE Rhythm+2.0 fits securely and comfortably on your arm, to your preferred location of upper forearm, biceps, or triceps. You can fit it and forget it as the armband design keeps it in place and safely out of harm’s way. The comfortable, stretchy, washable, replaceable and easily adjustable armbands are suitable for men, women, and children.

Pricing and Availability

Rhythm+2.0 will be available Spring 2021 at Scosche.com and select retailers for US$79.99 MSRP.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.