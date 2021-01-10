[CES 2021] Victrola and Audio Technica partner on the Eastwood hybrid record player

CES 2021 week starts with a good armful of announcements, including this collaboration between Victrola and Audio Technica. The companies have teamed up on a hybrid record player dubbed the Eastwood.

Record players have gained popularity over the past several years with many users flocking to vinyl due to its sound quality. Victrola has been in the business for more than 100 years so they know what they’re doing. Audio Technica has also been around for a long time and makes some of the best gear on the planet.

Here’s what the Victrola press release had to say:

The Eastwood Hybrid Record Player

“We wanted The Eastwood to combine the love of listening to vinyl with state-of-the-art turntable technology. The Audio Technica component offers the highest quality cartridges, and as a result, users are assured their vinyl records will never be damaged and can last for generations,” said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “Thanks to partners like Walmart, The Eastwood is now available to more consumers than ever before, offering a memorable and timeless addition in their homes.” Now available in Walmart stores across the U.S and Walmart.com, users can immerse themselves in a premium audio experience thanks to the custom-made moving magnetic Audio Technica AT-3600LA cartridge exclusive to The Eastwood. Victrola’s newest hybrid turntable sets a new standard in the audio category with its mixture of innovative technology and classic elements, providing vinyl enthusiasts and casual listeners alike with a sleek, affordable record player that can last for generations. The Audio Technica cartridge is what captivates listeners as it translates information within record grooves into an electrical signal which creates unique high-quality sound characteristics. Unlike other turntables, The Eastwood comes with built-in, custom-tuned stereo speakers, as well as the ability to play records through an external Bluetooth speaker. That’s not all, users can also amplify the sound with the built-in RCA output jack, enjoy more intimate listening sessions by using headphones, or stream music via a phone or tablet.

Pricing and Availability

The Eastwood is available in at Walmart stores and Walmart.com, as well as Victrola.com (MSRP: $99.99).

