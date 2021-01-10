[CES 2021] HP announces Dragonfly Max, Elite earbuds, and ENVY 14

CES 2021 is on the horizon, and large and small brands are continuing to make announcements ahead of the official show. HP is among the early trigger pullers, and they’ve announced a handful of laptops and some interesting new earbuds.

Like many other major PC makers, HP is noting the role PCs have played this past year, with many working from home. The company says that half of the global workforce is still working from home, and of course, its products are the ones to choose to make your life easier.

Here’s what HP had to say about the role of the PC in today’s work climate:

“While the PC is more essential than ever, what’s most important of all is people. Our innovation engine continues to be grounded in deep customer insights that help keep people connected, engaged, and contributing in this new world,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are looking beyond the device people use to what will improve their experience – from software that provides lighting control for video calls, peripherals that enable a more customized experience, to how services can make it easier to monitor and manage devices for a multitude of devices.”

HP Laptop Announcements

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

Elite Dragonfly G2

The Elite Dragonfly G2 gives people the freedom to move around the house or the office as the world’s lightest compact business convertible with a starting weight at less than 1 kg. It is also part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with striking finishes and accents that incorporate recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics. The device offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel Core processors and new Intel integrated graphics and allows users to stay connected through impressively fast 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, with Tile now built in. The striking Dragonfly Blue chassis is a convertible 2-in-1 with an easy-to-clean design. New and improved features include crystal clear sound with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, now AI-enabled to maximize the audio experience for speech, music, and movies. HP’s new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

HP Elite Dragonfly Max

The Elite Dragonfly Max takes the Elite Dragonfly G2 beyond expectations to deliver the world’s most advanced collaboration in a business convertible. Available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue, the Elite Dragonfly Max provides a clear, crisp, and comfortable collaboration experience with enhanced features including: four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology with Eyesafe certification, to work, surf, or chat without burdening eyes.

HP Elite Folio

Elite Folio

The HP Elite Folio amps up productivity without limits with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivering multi-gigabit connectivity speeds with optional 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 24.5 hours of local video playback. Featuring a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design, the Elite Folio combines what people love about their phone, tablet, and PC all into one device. Get up and move around without missing a beat with a 76-degree field of view webcam, dual microphone array, and high-definition speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The 13.5-inch diagonal display features an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel, and a HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter for enhanced security. From work to home, the Elite Folio can adapt to any environment with a fanless design and quiet keyboard. The device also includes an always-ready HP Elite Slim Active Pen with an integrated charging and storage cradle for quick access.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. With a starting weight under 2.5 lbs., this powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, integrated Tile capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, , and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. People can work together even when apart with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio. Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts a variety of HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking. The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.

HP ENVY 14

ENVY 14

The HP ENVY 14 is a mobile personal creative studio, giving people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere. The head-turning 16:10 optional WUXGA (1920 x 1200) multi-touch enabled IPS display allows for an 11% greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop. This is also HP’s first 14-inch diagonal laptop featuring color calibration with Delta E <2 for color accuracy right out of the box. Easily access and customize display settings depending on the creative scenario with HP Display Control. Based on a person’s workflow, customize the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics via four different settings in HP System Control. Stay cool while the creative flow heats up with an advanced thermal solution using an IR thermopile sensor within HP Performance Control. Allocate power between the CPU and GPU for the ultimate in creator workflow with HP Dynamic Power. Achieve all this while experiencing up to 16.5 hours of battery life to create confidently. The ENVY 14 includes a physical shutter for the webcam, a dedicated mute microphone key on the keyboard, and features AI Noise Removal to intelligently mute background noise when using speakers, headphones, or the microphone during video chats, audio calls, and recordings. Easily and reliably transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices with HP QuickDrop.

The company also announced new EliteBook x360 models and an Elite x2 G8 model. Along with these new laptops, the company unveiled its HP Elite Wireless earbuds.

Elite Wireless Earbuds

The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are the world’s most advanced earbuds for collaboration, with personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. Flow through the day with earbuds that seamlessly switch from a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone via the simple Windows® 10, iOS, or Android app. The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be offered as a bundle option with the Elite Dragonfly Max or available separately for purchase. Easily collaborate and flow throughout the day with the HP Elite Wireless Earbuds, which connect to multiple devices and feature personalized audio tuning and noise cancellation.

Pricing and Availability

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP Elite Dragonfly Max is expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

are expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP Elite Folio is expected to be available in February. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in February. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP Smart Support is expected to be available in March.

is expected to be available in March. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 are expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

and the are expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP Elite x2 G8 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability. HP ENVY 14 is expected to be available in January via HP.com for a starting price of $999.

What do you think of these announcements? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.