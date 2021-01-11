[CES 2021] LG announces its redesigned 2021 gram laptops

It’s early Monday morning, and we are starting to roll into the official CES week. LG has announced its redesigned 2021 LG gram laptop. Ultra-light, ultra-portable, and boasting exceptional performance and long battery life, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of go-anywhere computing convenience. Stylish new designs and productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio screens add to its appeal.

The lineup includes five new models that are designed to maximize work efficiency: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P), and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). Offering more screen real estate than the 16:9 displays found on most laptops, the latest LG grams can show more information at any one time. The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for comfort and efficiency without compromising these compact devices’ portability.

Here’s more of what LG’s press release had to say:

LG gram 2021

High-resolution, covering 99 percent (typical) of DCI-P3 color space*, the new displays are perfect for entertainment as well as work, delivering stellar picture quality with vibrant colors, excellent contrast and sharp details. New for 2021, the four-sided slim bezel design aids in viewer immersion and contributes to the products’ sleek and sophisticated look. Able to meet the needs of the most demanding users, LG gram laptops are Intel® EvoTM Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor with Iris® Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory. LG gram models 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries for up to 19.5 hours of use between charges**, freeing users from the need to carry a power adapter with them at all times. Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 2.98lbs. Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 2.62lbs and 2.2lbs respectively and are a scant 0.66 inch thick. Thanks to LG’s slim bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent. Both the 16- and 14-inch versions of the new LG gram 2-in-1 deliver incredible freedom thanks to LG’s unique 360-degree hinge and their exceptional lightness. The LG gram 2-in-1 comes with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for navigation and control for a smooth, precise writing and drawing experience. “Synonymous with unprecedented portability and first-class performance, the LG gram brand continues to raise the bar for the ultra-lightweight and slim laptop market,” said Jang Ik-hwan, Senior Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “With sleeker, more refined designs and 16:10 aspect ratio displays, while maintaining their lightweight, our latest LG gram lineup gives consumers the ability to enjoy better productivity and more immersive viewing experiences wherever they go.”

