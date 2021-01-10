[CES 2021] HP announces new monitors for productivity

CES 2021 is getting ready to take off, and brands like HP are jumping ahead of the rocket. We’ve already seen some of the laptops the company announced, and now we’re taking a look at the monitors announced at CES.

Displays are essential tools for anyone using a PC at work or home. With more people working from home, monitors and PCs have become that much more needed. Here are the models HP has announced at CES 2021.

HP Monitors

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are designed for home workers and creatives who need to be productive, with a slim design for a modern look and feel. Eyes stay comfortable when working with always-on, low-blue light technology without impacting color accuracy with Eyesafe® certification.

Colors stay true-to-life and vibrant when viewing content with 99% sRGB for a wider color gamut. The M24f, M27f, and M32f FHD feature a three-sided borderless design with Full HD for image clarity and wide viewing angles. Workspaces can stay clean and organized with integrated cable management along the back of the stand to reduce wire clutter.

M32F

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are the world’s first Eyesafe® certified monitor series made with recycled ocean-bound plastics. Each monitor is sustainably made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled packaging.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors provide a clean desk solution with quick and easy USB-C® connectivity that can power a connected laptop up to 65W. For home and office workers who need a simple multi-monitor configuration, these displays offer daisy chaining, multi-port connectivity, four-way ergonomics, and HP Eye Ease always-on blue light protection to assist with long hours of productivity. With the display’s power button, wake up or put to sleep your monitor and laptop, even when the lid is closed.

E27U

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors allow people to enjoy a clean desk, rely on fewer cables, and directly power their PC via a single USB-C® cable.

Pricing and Availability

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are expected to be available in March via HP.com for a starting price of $139.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors are expected to be available in February for $219 and $339, respectively.

