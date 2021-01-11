[CES 2021] Edifier announces new HQ wireless headphones and speaker

Edifier, the award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems and bookshelf speakers, introduced its newest audio and gaming products, TWS NB2 Pro, GM5, and D12, at CES today.

We’ve reviewed some of the company’s offerings in the past, and we’re fans of the gear they make. Let’s take a look at the new Edifier products for 2021.

“With consumer needs changing in an instant, we strive to be just as flexible without cutting any corners on quality,” said Stanley Wen, Edifier’s CTO. “We continue to bring our users the unmatched audio experience in a more convenient, travel, and budget-friendly package for gaming, music, and video enjoyment. Our newest products highlight Edifier’s attention to aesthetic and ergonomic design detail matched with superior sound quality and affordability.”

Edifier HQ Wireless Headphones and Speaker

TWS NB2 Pro

Distinct from other noise cancellation headphones on the market and re-envisioned from its predecessor, the Edifier TWS NB, the TWS NB2 Pro boasts innovative immersive analog noise-canceling technology offering over-ear noise-canceling headphone technology in a stylish low-profile true wireless earphone package. Through extensive testing, all components of the earphones are certified to block medium to low environmental frequencies while giving the user a completely balanced sound with no outside interruptions. The user can also enable the ambient sound function to be aware of their surroundings while still enjoying their music. With its unmatched audio quality, Bluetooth 5.0, and IP54 rating, the Edifier TWS NB2 Pro is equipped to be your most reliable companion on your busiest days. Thanks to the Qualcomm low power-consumption chipset and small high-capacity lithium battery, users can take advantage of the seven-hour playback with the active noise cancellation on or nine hours with it off. There is also the added security of knowing that the travel-friendly charging case gives an additional 23-hour playback time. The Edifier TWS NB2 Pro also utilizes fast charging, which allows for a two hour play-back time with only a 15-minute charge. With the seamless and sleek design of the earphone and charging case, comfort, style, and great technology are at the user’s disposal. Edifier TWS NB2 Pro will launch in March 2021 with a retail price of $99.

GM5

With the Edifier GM5’s eight-hour playback time and additional 32 hours via its portable charging case, combined with Qualcomm AptX low-latency technology, level after level can be completed without any lagging or low battery notifications for gamers, streamers, or mobile show bingers. With mobile gaming and video streaming being top of mind, countless trials and tests were conducted to ensure that the truly wireless earbuds would meet the true gamer’s specific needs. With its environmental noise-canceling technology (ENC) and four microphones, mobile gaming and on-call communication is now truly portable and allows you to clearly communicate from anywhere, regardless of environmental background noise. With two different audio profiles, your listening experience is enhanced and modified to further immerse yourself in your game, video, or music. When coming back to the real world, simply pause by removing an earbud or switch from dual to single earbud mode in one swift motion. Edifier GM5 will launch in March 2021 with a retail price of $79.

D12

Edifier’s D12 Bluetooth speakers allow users to create their own personal sound oasis no matter where they are. The speaker’s acoustic structure, which features Bluetooth V5.0, provides a pure, undistorted, high-quality sound in a portable package with a solid frame in a stylish wood grain finish. Made with 4 sound units, the Edifier D12 speakers offer beautifully balanced sound with high-low frequency separation and deeper tones not previously found in traditional desktop speakers. Boasting a 20W2 bass and a 15W2 treble, every song will be heard as the artist intended, creating a pure auditory experience. Edifier D12 will launch on February 20, 2021, with a retail price of $99.

What do you think of these new Edifier offerings? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.