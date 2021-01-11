[CES 2021] Western Digital now offers 4TB portable SSDs

Western Digital has been making portable storage solutions for a long time, and now the company is expanding its portable SSD capacity to 4TB. The company introduces four new drives that offer gamers, content creators, enthusiasts, and professionals plenty of options.

Western Digital is focused on delivering “industry-leading” solutions that keep up with the rich content created by consumers and pros alike. Whether using your smartphone to capture family milestones, backing up or expanding your video game library, or in the studio or out in the field creating a feature film, the company’s range of offerings are built to reliably store today’s massive files.

“As a Director of Photography in film and television production, I rely on technology to achieve my creative vision and protect my work. SanDisk® SSDs are a critical asset when I’m out in the field or at the studio working with multiple 12K and 8K cameras,” said Sam Nicholson, ASC, SanDisk Extreme Team member.+ “High-capacity, high-performance SSDs make it easy to reliably manage these files, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro® portable SSDs are my go-to drive when I’m shooting on location. With the added capacity, I have even more freedom to continue creating amazing content.” Western Digital

Western Digital 4TB Portable SSD Portfolio

WB Black P50 Game Drive

SanDisk Extreme Pro® Portable SSD Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe™ solid-state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Pricing/Availability: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD Get NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s** write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. Pricing/Availability: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $699.99.

WD_Black® P50 Game Drive SSD Purpose-built for gamers, this drive is shaped by performance with SSD read speeds up to 2000MB/s to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster. Premium storage expansion lets you save new games and is compatible with your PC, PlayStation™ 4 or Xbox One™ game library. Pricing/availability: The WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

My Passport® SSD from WD® Bold metal design that is both stylish and durable. The drive is shock and vibration resistant and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m), and comes in a range of colors including Gray, Blue, Red, Gold, and Silver. Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s enables everyday content creators, curators, and hobbyists to keep productivity flowing. Pricing/Availability: The 4TB My Passport SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $679.99.



What do you think of these Western Digital portable SSDs? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.