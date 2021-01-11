[CES 2021] KONKA launches line of smart home products

KONKA debuted in the U.S. market a year ago with three Series of Android TVs that underscored its mission of offering consumers high-quality products that utilize the latest innovative technologies while still providing solid consumer value. KONKA Smart is an extension of that mission, and notably, KONKA has integrated features to tie these products together.

“KONKA has developed a Smart Home line-up that includes the most important products in each sub-category and all of them are controlled by our OneApp with IFTTT.,” said Scott Ramirez, KONKA North America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We have created a One-Stop-Shop opportunity that provides both ease of use and ease of mind. Plus, our new CameraView App creates a unique synergy between KONKASmart Cameras and Android TVs, making the TV the Hub of the KONKA Smart Home. This creates a great experience for consumers and new merchandising opportunities for retailers.

When developing the KONKA Smart Home, the company prioritized simplicity of installation, ease-of-use, and effortless interoperability. Consumers entering the Smart Home category will find KONKA Smart simple, and those who already have Smart Home products will be able to integrate them seamlessly. All KONKA Smart products utilize KONKA’s OneApp, eliminating any switching between Apps. Plus, KONKA Smart products are Wi-Fi enabled, so No Hub is needed. To ensure interoperability, all models work with IFTTT, allowing the user to create “recipes” and scenes with other products. And, for a convenient hands-free operation, they all work with Google Assistant and Alexa.

KONKA’s initial smart camera offering includes two Video Doorbells and two Smart Cameras. Together, these four models will meet the needs of most homes. Key Standard features found in all four models are 1080p Full HD, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Live View, 2-Way Communication (with Mic, Speaker and Audio Noise Cancelation), 128-bit AES Encryption, multiple Video Playback Options including an SD Card Slot, KONKA’s elegant white with rounded edges Family Design, and they are all Water Resistant. In addition, with the new CameraView App, you can view the feed from your KONKA video doorbell or smart camera on your KONKA Android TV.