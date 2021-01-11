[CES 2021] KONKA announces its 2021 Android TV lineup

KONKA earlier announced some smart home solutions, and now they have some Android TV models to announce. We first saw KONKA at CES 2020, and they basically came out of nowhere. The company is working on competing for the same market as TCL and HiSense.

We’ve yet to actually use a KONKA Android TV, or any KONKA TV, for that matter. But competition is healthy, and we shall see what they bring to the fight.

KONKA 2021 Android TV

Q7 Pro Series – QLED Android TV – “A Quantum Leap in Color”

Q7 with Android TV

Utilizing Quantum Dot Technology, the Q7 Pro Series delivers stunning picture quality along with amazing value. ColorWave™ Ultra-wide color gamut renders over 100% of DCI-P3, creating true, deep color. Other Q7 Pro Series key features include HiBright™ Pro LED Backlighting, Konka XC3™ Quad Core+ Ultra HD Engine with CrystalView™, DeepBlack™ and PurePalette™, 4K HDR, 4K Game qMode, full Video Calibration Menu, Personal Audio (with Bluetooth 5.0), built-in Google Assistant Voice Control Capability, an included Voice Control Remote, the KONKA ZeroBezel™ Pro with metal chamfered design, 4 HDMI inputs, Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, and the new CameraView capability to display video from KONKA Smart Video Doorbells and Cameras.

The Q7 Pro Series is scheduled for April/May availability and will include 55” 65” and 75” models.

U5 Series – 4K Android TV – “A Noticeably Better TV”

U5 with Android TV

KONKA U5 Series includes features such as HiBright™ Pro LED Backlighting and ColorWave™ wide color gamut to make this Series “Best-in-Class”. The U5 Series adds a New 82” super large screen size and features the new CameraView capability. Although not Quantum Dot, the U5 Series features most of the key features of the Q7 Pro Series including Konka XC3™ Quad Core+ Ultra HD Engine with CrystalView™, DeepBlack™, and PurePalette™, 4K HDR, 4K Game Mode, full Video Calibration Menu, Personal Audio (with Bluetooth 5.0), built-in Google Assistant Voice Control Capability, an included Voice Control Remote, the KONKA ZeroBezel™ design for virtually edge-to-edge screen (now Konka ZeroBezel™ Pro on 75”+ models), 4 HDMI inputs, Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, and more.

The U5 Series is scheduled for April/May availability and will include 50” 55” 65”, 75” and new 82” models.

H3 Series – Android TV – “More for Your Money”

H3 with Android TV

The KONKA H3 Series offers consumers feature-rich small to mid-size TV models at great price points. Features such as an included Voice Control Remote and stunning KONKA ZeroBezel™ design set this Series apart. Other key features of the H3 Series including Game Mode, Personal Audio (with Bluetooth 5.0), built-in Google Assistant Voice Control Capability, 3 HDMI inputs, built-in Chromecast.

The H3 Series is scheduled for April/May availability and will include 32” and new 43” models.

What do you think of the Android TV offerings from KONKA? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.