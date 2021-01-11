[CES 2021] Lenovo announces 2021 ThinkPad X1 laptop lineup

Lenovo continues its announcements this week with its 2021 ThinkPad X1 laptop lineup. 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors power the ThinkPad X1 laptop lineup, as Lenovo unveils a new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, redesigned X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with Dolby Voice and introduces new Smart Dock solutions.

The new lineup consists of the following models and we’ve included pricing and availability:

Here’s what Lenovo’s press release had to say about the new ThinkPad X1 laptop lineup:

Lenovo is thrilled to unveil our thinnest ThinkPad ever1, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. Covered in titanium material, it’s just over 11mm thin and features a gorgeous 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision® HDR support and Dolby Atmos® Speaker System. Also announcing today, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are completely redesigned laptops introducing improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light feature, integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use. Joining Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world’s first laptops to support Dolby Voice2 , which delivers a supreme conferencing experience that feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear to make meetings more productive. The new models join the trail blazing X1 Fold and ultra-light X1 Nano announced last September to complete a comprehensive 5G-ready 3 premium ThinkPad X1 portfolio.

Furthermore, we are introducing an all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, combining the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet. Protected by Corning® Gorilla Glass, the display supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard enables a seamless transition between modes. Finally, the next level of intelligent docking experiences is led by the new ThinkPad Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks. Designed to address dock manageability pain points brought by increased work-from-anywhere scenarios, the new docks allow silent detection, download, and install of firmware updates. The Smart Docks, powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, further enhance functionality by providing remote capabilities for updates, device management, and port status monitoring without interrupting end-user productivity and without the need for a PC to be connected.

The past nine months have highlighted the critical nature of effective collaboration tools as most of us have embraced remote working. A recent Lenovo and Intel-sponsored study suggests that 50 percent of employees feel their PC devices are out-of-date and would prefer businesses to focus on the fundamental daily technology experience. IT leaders plan to nearly double their investment in employee experience initiatives over the next two years to drive increased productivity, organizational agility, and customer satisfaction. Our focus through 2021 is to deliver workspace solutions for a distributed workforce that enable more agile collaboration. Investing in technologies in endpoint devices, smart collaboration, video conference optimized visuals, and valuable docking options can make a significant difference on productivity and efficiency at any location. For ThinkPad, our emphasis is on enabling communications to stay in touch wherever the user is, optimizing system features for the best conferencing experience, boosting security for user and IT department piece of mind, and implementing technology that enhances user well-being.

We are driving for connectivity leadership, with all ThinkPad X1 models including 5G-ready options 3to enable faster Wireless WAN (WWAN) connection speeds. Not to worry if you are not in a 5G-enabled area, the module also supports 4G-LTE networks and users will benefit from future-proof technology as 5G infrastructure deployment accelerates.

• Built-in WiFi 6 can take advantage of high-speed wireless infrastructures when WWAN signal is not available.

• On X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, we are introducing Dolby Voice for exceptional conferencing experiences leveraging spatial audio technology that separates voices for a more natural, less fatiguing meeting when using compatible services. Dolby Voice also optimizes speaker and microphone performance with features such as dynamic leveling to automatically adjust for voices that are quieter or further away and noise suppression that reduces unwanted background noises and echo no matter what meeting platform you use. Productivity is further enhanced with improved speech recognition for voice assistants. Across the portfolio, certain displays are being enhanced with blue light reduction to reduce eye strain, as we spend more and more time on video conferences. New 16:10 or 3:2 screen ratios also offer more pixels per real estate, increase screen-to-body ratios, and can improve productivity with better content distribution on the display.

• Our latest X1 portfolio support Dolby Vision on select displays for lifelike image quality and incredible color fidelity along with Dolby Atmos Speaker System, which enables spectacular Dolby Atmos audio experiences. The X12 also offers Dolby Vision support with Dolby Audio™ Speaker System for crystal clear audio

• The ThinkPad X1 portfolio (X1 Fold excepted) is designed on Intel Evo™ platform and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris® X e graphics to deliver improved speed and intelligence. Working in tandem with ThinkShield™ security solutions, Intel Hardware Shield, available exclusively on the Intel vPro platform, provides integrated hardware-based PC protection for more secure business productivity.

• Security and the ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) are further improved with the addition of Human Presence Detection for zero-touch log-in through Windows Hello facial recognition and will also lock the system when users walk away. These new features matched with improved battery life, optional PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display that helps protect users from prying eyes, and PrivacyAlert that will warn them of shoulder surfers, bring new CVx to a higher level of engagement. Integrating the fingerprint on the power button helps efficiency by combining two functions into a single action.

• Available across the entire ThinkPad line is the latest update of Lenovo Commercial Vantage. The new version 1.3 brings with it a new and improved layout and user interface, making it easier for users to control and customize the unique hardware features built into their device and for IT admins to better manage the end-user experience.