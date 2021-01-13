[CES 2021] SCOSCHE announces the FrescheAir portable HEPA filter

I think most of us can agree that 2020 was an extraordinary year. But if anything good has come from it, maybe it’s better awareness of the air we breathe. That’s where HEPA filters can come in handy. SCOSCHE has announced its Fresche Air HEPA filter, which is portable and goes just about anywhere.

The main use case for this little device is your vehicle. Most cars already have a cabin air filter, but let’s be honest, most of us don’t change that filter very often. So something like the SCOSCHE Fresche Air HEPA filter would be a nice addition if you’re concerned with air quality in your vehicle.

Here’s what SCOSCHE had to say about the Fresche Air:

Getting into a clean fresh vehicle, whether as a driver or passenger, is a great feeling. Knowing that your vehicle will stay fresh and free from dust and allergens for your whole trip is even better. The FrescheAir is designed to fit conveniently in a vehicle cup-holder. Motion-activated, with two fan speeds, you can plug it in and forget it as it purifies and deodorizes the air. The FrescheAir has a digital display on the top that makes it easy to see Air Quality, Temperature, and Humidity with just a glance. Great for people with allergies to dust, pollen, pets, and smoke, it can purify up to four square meters of space, so is invaluable for cubicles and small offices as well as vehicles. Available now at Scosche.com and at select retailers (MSRP $99.99), it comes with one replaceable HEPA Filter and a dual 12-W USB Car Charger and Charging Cable. For a fresh and healthy drive, it is recommended that the HEPA filter be replaced every four to six months, and filters are also available at Scosche.com.

