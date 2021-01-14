[CES 2021] Soundcore announces Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC TWS earbuds

Soundcore (an Anker company) is a fairly new player in the audio market, but they’ve brought their A-Game out of the gate. The offerings we’ve reviewed from them have been nothing short of fantastic. Now, the company is introducing its latest, the Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC TWS earbuds.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro fall inline with. a lot of the TWS earbuds and headphones being introduced at CES. They are equipped with active noise cancelling and battery life has been improved. Soundcore also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as an 18-month hassle-free warranty.

Here are the key features of the Liberty Air 2 Pro:

Pure Sound via Targeted Active Noise Cancelling : Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound.

: Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. PureNote™ Driver Technology : Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

: Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity. HearID Personalized EQ : To ensure a perfect listening experience, HearID intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound set up just for your ears. Or take complete control of the sound with the adjustable EQ or 22 preset sound profiles.

: To ensure a perfect listening experience, HearID intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound set up just for your ears. Or take complete control of the sound with the adjustable EQ or 22 preset sound profiles. Up to 26 Hours of Playtime : Get 7 hours of playback from a single charge on the earbuds with up to 3 recharges from the charging case.

: Get 7 hours of playback from a single charge on the earbuds with up to 3 recharges from the charging case. Clear Calls: 6 noise-cancelling microphones with noise reduction ensure your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a face-to-face experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro comes in Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink. They’re available now on Soundcore’s website and are priced at US$129.99.

What do you think of these earbuds? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.