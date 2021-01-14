[CES 2021] Samsung announces Galaxy S21 series

The smartphone has been around for a very long time, yet it seems that the excitement around them never gets old year over year. The smartphone is so popular that bloggers and vloggers have made entire careers leaking these devices ahead of time. Samsung smartphones are particularly a target of leakers, and the Galaxy S21 was not safe. There have been plenty of leaks of Samsung’s latest, but now we officially have Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy S21 series.

Before we jump into press releases and more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, we thought we’d throw out the specifications of these devices first. Also, be sure to catch the Samsung #withGalaxy Unpacked replay on YouTube.

Images and specifications provided by Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Specifications

S21 and S21+

For over a decade, the Galaxy S series has delivered groundbreaking, flagship mobile experiences for people who rely on their smartphone for expression, connection, and entertainment. The new Galaxy S21 series builds on this legacy to offer the premium flagship experience and make every day epic. Galaxy S21 will be available in a variety of models, so you can find the perfect complement for your personal style and needs. For users who demand a flagship mobile experience, with pro-grade camera innovations and top-of-the-line performance, at various price points, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ deliver in every category — and then some.

The company has totally redesigned the S21 series with some bold design choices we think look amazing. Screen sizes are 6.2″ and 6.7″, respectfully, and both offer larger batteries than previous generations. Samsung calls the camera are of its new flagship, the Contour Cut Camera housing. The housing was designed to blend into the phone’s chassis and add a touch of design flair. The chassis is coated with a matte finish, which should help reduce fingerprints, and it looks great as well.

S21

Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content, whether you’re swiping through your social feeds or watching shows. The new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, content you’re viewing, and your bedtime to reduce eye fatigue. Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live-action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps. New Director’s View lets you see, switch, and select the best shot to tell your best story. Capture video with the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions with Vlogger View, and preview or change the angle, zoom or go wide without losing any action with Live Thumbnails. Paired with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro, you can capture both ambient sounds and your voice at the same time using multiple mic recording. That means you can set up Galaxy S21 in Pro Video Mode on a tripod and use Buds Pro as your voice mic, so you can step away and record speech, movement, and background sound in crisp quality. With the power of AI, the popular Single Take feature allows you to capture a variety of still and video formats with one tap. It has been enhanced with new pro-style video settings like Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow-Mo, which lets you focus on the most compelling action in stunning stills and highlight reels.

S21+

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+’s AI-powered triple-lens pro-grade camera is designed for those times when you want to be more intentional and have more creative control. The camera system intuitively assesses and adjusts to your scene to ensure you can perfectly capture any environment. In Portrait Mode, the AI-powered camera leverages an improved 3D analysis that more accurately separates the subject from the background. It also brings in options for virtual studio lighting and AI background effects to make sure the subject pops from the frame. It also works for selfies too. For elusive faraway shots, whether you’re on a hike or sitting in the back row, improved Space Zoom helps you get clear and steady shots. The new Zoom Lock minimizes shaky hands and captures clearer images at 30x zoom on Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, by leveraging AI to keep your focal point in the center of the frame. Plus, enhanced processing power means bright pictures, even in the dark, so you can do proper justice to gorgeous sunsets and skylines. Samsung is committed to helping you stay connected and keeping your data secure, in more convenient and personalized ways. Galaxy S21 delivers next-generation performance and seamlessly connects you to the Galaxy Ecosystem to give you more flexibility, no matter your routine, so you can do more with confidence. Galaxy users love and expect a powerful experience. The Galaxy S21 features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity and on-device AI. Galaxy S21 packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon, and make the perfect video clips.

We rely on our smartphones more than ever, which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection. Galaxy S21 also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy. You can safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing. With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available – so you can share content worry-free. Galaxy S21 is designed to be used with other Galaxy devices and with SmartThings Find, it can help you quickly and easily locate your compatible Galaxy devices even when they’re offline. Whether you left your device in another room, under the seat of your car, or in a completely different city, SmartThings Find will send you in the right direction. You can now locate non-connected devices, with Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator. Simply attach a SmartTag to your keys, a bag, or even your pet’s collar and you can use SmartThings Find to quickly pinpoint the item or your pet.

S21 Ultra

S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the companies best-of-the-best with a “pro-grade” camera system and Samsung’s best display offering of any Samsung smartphone.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.” The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.

As is the norm, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy also carries the best cameras the company offers and they are serious about their cameras.

S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot. It has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option in Pro mode, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos. When zooming in on S21 Ultra, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing clarity. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel (2PD) AF – so you can capture clear shots even when you are from the action. Galaxy S21 Ultra’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction, and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night – quickly and with excellent quality.

S21 Ultra

The ground-breaking camera, display, and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing, and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. We rely on our smartphones more than ever, which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection. Galaxy S21 also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy. You can safely remove location metadata from photos and videos before sharing. With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available.

