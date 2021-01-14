Best of CES 2021: Samsung 110″ MicroLED, Razer Blade Pro 17, LG 27GP950, and more

I have been going to CES since 2013, and I absolutely love being in the thick of it. Sadly, this year the live event was canceled thanks to COVID-19 and other factors. But none of that is going to stop us from making our Best of CES 2021 rundown.

The Best of CES 2021 was slightly more difficult to choose this year, given that we couldn’t actually be on hand with any of these picks. So that being said, as much as we would have liked to really engage with these products, it just wasn’t possible. So with our best virtual judgment, we now present the Techaeris Best of CES 2021.

Best of CES 2021 Award Winners

Samsung 110″ MicroLED TV

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Large Screen TV

With the new 110” MicroLED TV, Samsung is delivering the MicroLED experience in a traditional TV form for the first time. Unlike its modular counterpart, installation and calibration are streamlined since the new 110” MicroLED model is prefabricated.

Samsung says in the past year, consumer interest and demand for large screen TV’s has continued to grow rapidly. With the launch of the 110’’ MicroLED TV, Samsung offers a breathtaking visual experience on an ultra-large next-generation TV display.

Samsung has been one of the industry leaders in TV technology and we look forward to what MicroLED has to offer for the future of TVs.

LG Gram 17

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Lightweight Laptop

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 2.98lbs. Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 2.62lbs and 2.2lbs, respectively and are a scant 0.66 inches thick. Thanks to LG’s slim bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

The LG Gram is an industry leader in slim and lightweight laptops with massive screen real estate. We’re looking forward to see what other PC makers do to catch up to the Gram.

TCL 20 5G

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Mid-Range Smartphone

The TCL 20 5G, which features a larger 6.67-inch FHD+ Dotch display, is designed for those seeking powerful 5G performance along with an enhanced display and video streaming experience. Equipped with NXTVISION technology, the TCL 20 5G supports HDR10 video playback for streaming TV series, documentaries, and films on Netflix, providing users with the ability to watch videos as their creators intended. NXTVISION also features an SDR-to-HDR real-time conversion tool for an outstanding visual experience, as well as an exclusive piece-by-piece display calibration mode that further enhances the display’s color accuracy.

The phone’s 5G capabilities are powered by an 8nm octa-core Snapdragon™ 690 5G chipset. These technologies are designed to deliver a seamless user experience no matter what apps, games, or services are being used. The TCL 20 5G’s power management is optimized by Smart 5G technology, which automatically switches between 4G and 5G bands based on data usage to help further stretch the built-in 4500mAh battery.

TCL is one of many smartphone makers producing affordable yet high quality and high spec’ed mid-range smartphones. The competition is heating up in this space and TCL is keeping pace.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Gaming Laptop

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at US$2299.99/2399.99€ MSRP. It will also be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2021.

Razer is at the head of the pack when it comes to gaming gear. It’s no wonder they win plenty of our awards. The Razer Blade Pro 17 has everything a gamer wants in a powerful and slim package.

LOCKLY Duo

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Smartlock

The Duo combines LOCKLY’s expertise in latch and deadbolt smart locks into one compact device. By simply closing the door and lifting the latch handle upward, users can activate LOCKLY’s patent-pending Dual-Locking Technology™, simultaneously securing both latch and deadbolt in a single motion. This makes entering and exiting your home or business incredibly fast and extremely secure.

The Duo is a uniquely DIY-friendly smart lock for standard doors, or an advanced mortise lock upgrade thanks to LOCKLY’s innovative interlocking deadbolt and latch bolt faceplate mortise pocket assembly. With additional Secure Link WiFi Hub, users will also enjoy additional functionality, such as popular voice assistant integration, 24/7 door lock control, and monitoring from anywhere in the world.

LOCKLY has been designing some slick and functional smart locks these past few years and the Duo caught our eye this year. We’re looking forward to what this company has to offer in the future.

Urbanista Miami ANC

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Affordable ANC Headphones

Go on a sound journey with the all-new Urbanista Miami headphones offering up to 50 hours of non-stop playtime, and up to 40 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) mode on. Miami headphones are designed to deliver a crisp, immersive audio experience. With the ANC feature, at the press of a button you are able to completely switch off the outside world and block out background noise so you can stay focused with no unwanted interruptions. Otherwise, switch to Miami’s built-in Ambient Sound Mode which uses advanced technology to filter in important outside noises without disturbing your flow. Perfect for when you’re on the go but need to stay aware of your surrounding environment.

Axel Grell, the Acoustical Engineer who developed the sound design for Urbanista Miami, comments: “The Urbanista Miami headphone is designed to transport the emotions in your music, right to your soul. With a warm contoured bass that extends to ultra-low frequencies, clean mids, and highs; Miami provides a stunning, crisp sound experience whether you choose Active Noise Cancelling, Default or Ambient Sound Mode.”

Urbanista landed on my radar last year and in a good way. This company makes some of the most beautiful headphones I’ve seen, and that beauty doesn’t come at a high price. This Swedish company makes very premium headphones that sound amazing and look good but do not bust your bank.

Lenovo Tab P11

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Android Tablet

Get bumped up to first-class experiences through the Lenovo Tab P11’s eye-catching 2K visuals on its 11″ display, quad speakers with persistent user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos®, and up to 15 hours of battery life, all housed in a slim aluminum-alloy casing with a contemporary dual-tone finish.

The Lenovo Tab P11 also integrates a fresh new approach to working and learning from home, a customized productivity user interface that lets you get more stuff done on the optional keyboard pack, and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. And it also comes with the latest new kids mode with

Google Kids Space, featuring content that helps kids discover, create, and grow.

Lenovo is a major player in PC, gaming, and tablets. They consistently make excellent devices and the Tab P11is at the top of the heap of Android tablets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Flagship Smartphone

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.

What can you say about Samsung Mobile? The Samsung Galaxy is an industry pioneer alongside others, and it continues to lead innovation in the smartphone space.

HP Elite Folio

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Convertible Laptop

The HP Elite Folio amps up productivity without limits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivers multi-gigabit connectivity speeds with optional 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 24.5 hours of local video playback. Featuring a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design, the Elite Folio combines what people love about their phone, tablet, and PC all into one device. Get up and move around without missing a beat with a 76-degree field of view webcam, dual-microphone array, and high-definition speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen.

The 13.5-inch diagonal display features an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel and an HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter for enhanced security. The Elite Folio can adapt to any environment with a fanless design and quiet keyboard from work to home. The device also includes an always-ready HP Elite Slim Active Pen with an integrated charging and storage cradle for quick access.

There are a lot of convertibles on the market and the Elite Folio is among the best.

Otterbox Easy Grip Controller Shell

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Gaming Accessory

With the ability to play your favorite games anywhere, you need to make sure your advantage is protected against drops, scrapes, and gaming on the go. Turn your Xbox controller into an expert control device with Easy Grip Controller Shell. Easy Grip Controller Shell augments your controller’s durability and makes it your own with a versatile, personalized design that doesn’t compromise performance.

This first-of-its-kind, highly durable shell delivers the protection you’ve come to trust and count on from OtterBox while ensuring your controller feels and plays like a pro-level controller from Xbox. The grip pads are easily swapped out for a fresh look or added grip and keep your hands comfortable with sweat-wicking, antimicrobial material that is easy to wash. Easy Grip Controller Shell is the worry-free solution that makes your on-the-go gaming comfortable and cool.

This is Otterbox’s first foray into the gaming accessory business and frankly, it’s a pretty awesome first shot. Xbox owners will love the protection and style this will bring to their Xbox controller.

JLab Audio JBuds Frame

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Unique Audio Product

JLab Audio’s JBuds Frames are comprised of two independently operating Bluetooth true wireless audio devices, which can be affixed to the temples of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and similarly styled blue light blocking eyewear. Their open-ear design features appropriately sized 16mm drivers that produce sound perfect for personal use, without being heard by those close by. The open-ear design of the JBuds Frames also allows the wearer to be acutely aware of their surroundings while listening to audio content in any activity – whether working from home to exercising outdoors and offer an 8+ hour playtime.

JLab Audio is a “thinking out of the box” type of audio company offering high-quality audio for a fraction of the big boy names. We thought this idea was brilliant and worthy of a Best of CES 2021.

SCOSCHE Rhythm+ 2.0

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best New Wearable

Built with Valencell® ’s PerformTek ® biometric sensor technology, which is the only continuous heart rate monitoring technology proven, via extensive testing, accurate during virtually any exercise and in virtually any environment to give people meaningful fitness assessments.

The optical sensor technology in the SCOSCHE Rhythm+2.0 utilizes green and yellow LEDs to measure blood flow for a highly accurate reading with all skin tones. A built-in accelerometer further assists in providing hyper-accurate measurements.

SCOSCHE Rhythm+ 2.0 pairs easily with smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness equipment and has a 100ft. wireless range. Its dual-mode radio transmits to ANT+ and Bluetooth ® devices and works with more than 200 popular fitness apps so you can easily track and analyze your workout and recovery.

Sometimes you don’t need or want an Apple Watch or expensive Wear OS device. Sometimes simplicity is key and that’s what SCOSCHE brings with this wearable. Simple to the point and does the job you need it to do.

LG 27GP950

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best New Gaming Monitor

Gaming is serious business and the PC isn’t the only thing that matters. Monitors are insanely important to the PC Gaming experience and the new LG 27GP950 brings its “A-Game” in spades.

The LG 27GP950 is a 4K 160Hz (when overclocked) Nano-IPS monitor that features HDMI 2.1 support and VESA DisplayHDR 600 support. The panel also features a 1 ms GtG (gray to gray) response time. Other features include NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

LG’s gaming panels are some of the best and this year, the LG 27GP950 is Best of CES 2021.

Dell Latitude 9420

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Business Laptop

The Dell Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur so you can feel confident in any video call. Get to work faster with the world’s first PC with Intel® Visual Sensing Technology 7 to offer a more reliable auto wake and lock. Multitask on fast connections with WiFi 6E or 5G LTE8. Advanced thermals and 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors coming in January 2021, based on the Intel® Evo™ platform, provide increased performance and simplified manageability.

Dell makes excellent machines for the business and consumer user alike and the 9420 is no different.

JBL Charge 5

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Small Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker is one of the most recognized names in this category. It consistently performs well every year and improves as well. We’ve tested several different generations of the Charge and we’re certain the JBL Charge 5 is the best Charge yet.

Built with an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof design

Enabled with JBL PartyBoost

Wireless Bluetooth v5.1 Streaming

Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank: Rechargeable Li-ion battery supports 20 hours of playtime and offers the ability to charge devices via USB-Charge Out

Racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual passive JBL Bass Radiators

Packaged in paper-based, eco packaging

The JBL Charge 5 will be available on JBL.com and select retailers starting in April 2021 for $179.95.The JBL Charge 5 will be available in six color options including black, blue, gray, red, teal, and squad.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Consumer Laptop

The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero gives people the freedom to move and meet their multi-task, multi-place workday demands. With a starting weight under 2.5 lbs., this powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, integrated Tile capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. People can work together even when apart with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio.

Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts various HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking. The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.

HP has sometimes felt like the PC maker we’ve forgotten but these past few years they’re stepping back into the scene. The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero is just one of many offerings they’re waking people up with.

Samsung Buds Pro

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best TWS Earbuds

A premium earbuds experience always starts with sound. Whether you use your earbuds to play music on a run or listen to podcasts on the way to work, audio quality is what matters most. Galaxy Buds Pro offers a more comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5millimeter tweeter for richer treble. This delivers Samsung’s best audio experience yet – a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended, anytime and anywhere.

But earbuds aren’t just for entertainment anymore – they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) rating, further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimizes the wind contact area, a specially designed chamber with mesh filters out wind interference. Your phone calls have never been clearer, even if you’re stuck in windy weather.

The Galaxy Buds Pro experience is about hearing more of what you love, and less of what you don’t. That’s why Galaxy Buds Pro has the most intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds. When you need to focus on work—or tune out the world around you and relax—you can reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent, fine-tuning to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalize according to your needs. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while keeping an ear open for oncoming traffic.

Samsung has come a long way with their TWS headphones. The Galaxy Buds Pro are top shelf audio that seamlessly works with your Galaxy S21. Of course, they work with any smartphone but the user experience within the Samsung ecosystem is sure to make Samsung users happy.

Roborock S7

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Smart Vacuum

Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today unveiled at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the Roborock S7, an advanced robot vacuum that features one of the fastest sonic mops on the market with an intelligent automatic lift for a powerful, seamless cleaning experience. Designed to transition smoothly over contrasting surfaces, the S7 simplifies the robotic vacuum and mop experience to deliver a more effective cleaning session without interruption.

“Our goal with every Roborock product is convenience,” said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. “The robot mopping process in the past has been arduous, needing customer time and input to set barriers or zones. The S7 completely transforms the mopping experience through surface recognition technology designed to automatically lift the mop element and avoid carpets, making mopping completely effortless while also delivering a deeper clean than ever before.”

Roborock is a leader in smart vacuum’s and this isn’t the first time they’ve won an award with us. This company makes some of the best robot vacs you can find.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Techaeris Best of CES 2021 Winner

Best Premium Business Laptop

Lenovo is thrilled to unveil our thinnest ThinkPad ever1, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. Covered in titanium material, it’s just over 11mm thin and features a gorgeous 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision® HDR support and Dolby Atmos® Speaker System.

Year-over-year, the ThinkPad line of Lenovo laptops continues to impress me. The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is as premium as you’ll get for a business laptop, and it looks amazing.

Congratulations to all of our Best of CES 2021 winners! Here’s hoping we’re all back together for CES 2022!

Congratulations to all of our Best of CES 2021 winners! Here's hoping we're all back together for CES 2022!