Samsung announces its 110″ MicroLED TV

Bigger is better, isn’t that how the saying goes? So why not stuff a 110″ MicroLED TV into your living space? Samsung certainly thinks you should as they’ve announced its new 110″ MicroLED TV ready for the home straight out of the box.

Pre-sales of the beastly TV have started in Korea and should be making its way here to the States soon. Samsung says that unlike any other displays currently available on the market, Samsung MicroLED delivers astonishing color vibrancy and brightness with self-emissive LED display technology.

In 2018, Samsung’s first MicroLED display was introduced in the form of “The Wall”— a system of configurable modules that could be installed professionally.

2018’s The Wall by Samsung

With the new 110” MicroLED TV, Samsung is delivering the MicroLED experience in a traditional TV form for the first time. Unlike its modular counterpart, installation and calibration are streamlined since the new 110” MicroLED model is prefabricated.

Samsung says in the past year, consumer interest and demand for large screen TVs has continued to grow rapidly. With the launch of the 110’’ MicroLED TV, Samsung offers a breathtaking visual experience on an ultra-large next-generation TV display.

Samsung 110″ MicroLED TV

Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about the 110″ MicroLED TV:

“As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110” MicroLED TV to the commercial market,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung MicroLED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world.” Ultra-large screen enthusiasts want excellent picture quality with vibrant colors and stunning resolution. With Samsung’s latest engineering innovations, the 110’’ MicroLED TV uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating—producing light and color from its own pixel structures. It expresses 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB

color gamut and accurately delivers wide color gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels. The 110’’ MicroLED TV also has a processor powerful enough to live up to its display capabilities. Its all-new Micro AI Processor delivers stunning 4K HDR content — resulting in bright, vivid, realistic picture quality that is optimized for each scene. What’s more, the 110” MicroLED TV makes that stunning picture quality last for the long term. MicroLEDs are made of inorganic materials which are long-lasting and durable — allowing a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours, or over a decade. Previously, mass-producing a MicroLED screen as small as 110’’ for simple home installation wasn’t possible. But Samsung innovated to make it a reality by developing cutting-edge surface mount technology — along with a new production process derived from its semiconductor business — making MicroLED technology easier to manufacture, deliver, and install. These same innovations will allow Samsung to produce even smaller MicroLED models in the future, so even more consumers can enjoy the breathtaking MicroLED experience. When you turn on the 110’’ MicroLED TV, you are treated to a spectacularly immersive experience thanks to its 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The black matrix and bezel have been completely removed from the display — leaving only the screen, delivering consumers the most immersive content experience. Samsung has innovated and optimized its Smart TV features to take advantage of the 110” MicroLED’s massive screen. For example, consumers can use the Multi View feature to comfortably watch up to four sources of content simultaneously on up to 55’’ sized split screens. When using this feature, the viewers can connect multiple external devices and enjoy watching news, movies, and other apps simultaneously on one screen — so they can keep up with multiple sports at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game, all in stunning quality and size. Plus, the 110’’ MicroLED’s dynamic audio experience is just as immersive as its visuals. It includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker—transforming any room into a luxurious home theater. And its Object Tracking Sound Pro feature identifies objects moving on screen, and projects the sound to follow the action — so when you are watching an action movie and an airplane flies overhead, it will feel like its engines are roaring above you Samsung

The 110’’ MicroLED TV will be available globally in the first quarter of next year following today’s unveiling in Korea. For more information about the 110’’ MicroLED TV check out Samsung’s website.

What do you think of this huge 110″ MicroLED TV? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.