Samsung Smart Monitor M7 first look: The know-it-all of desktop monitors

You’d be hard-pressed to find a company that is as forward-thinking and forward-moving as Samsung. The company has many big ideas, and they often leap into those ideas with both feet. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is their latest big idea, and it easily lands on both feet.

We have to admit; we hadn’t thought of a device like the Samsung Smart Monitor M7. We’re surrounded by monitors every day; I have three on my desk now, so the use case didn’t immediately hit us. But after unpacking and setting the Smart Monitor up, the big idea finally hit us. Not everyone has room for multiple monitors and multiple TVs. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 wraps multiple devices into one, making it the know-it and do-it-all of desktop monitors.

Before we dive into our first look and hands-on, let’s get the specifications out of the way for you. It’s also important to note that this is only a first look and impressions of this very new Samsung monitor.

Specifications

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 has the following features and specifications:

Model: LS32AM702UNXZA

LS32AM702UNXZA Screen Size: 31.5 inches, 27-inch model available

31.5 inches, 27-inch model available Display Type: UHD

UHD Panel Type: VA

VA Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Curvature: Flat

Flat PPI: 0.181 x 0.181 (H x V)

0.181 x 0.181 (H x V) Brightness: 250cd/m² (typ); 200cd/m² (min)

250cd/m² (typ); 200cd/m² (min) HDR: HDR10/10+

HDR10/10+ Native Contrast: 3000:1 (typ) (Static)

3000:1 (typ) (Static) Viewing Angle: 178°(H)/178°(V)

178°(H)/178°(V) Tilt: -2.0°（-2.0°~+2.0°）~+22.0°（±2.0°）

-2.0°（-2.0°~+2.0°）~+22.0°（±2.0°） Response Time: 8(GTG) ms

8(GTG) ms Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Display Colors: Max 16.7M

Max 16.7M Color Mode: Dynamic, Standard, Natural, Movie, Filmmaker mode

Dynamic, Standard, Natural, Movie, Filmmaker mode Backlight Type: LED

LED Horizontal Frequency: 135 KHz

135 KHz Vertical Frequency: 60Hz

60Hz Inputs/Outputs: 2x HDMI, 3x USB Type A, 1 x USB Type C

2x HDMI, 3x USB Type A, 1 x USB Type C Wall Mount: 100 x 100 (mm)

100 x 100 (mm) Power Consumption: 150W (max)

150W (max) Power Supply Type: AC 100~240V

AC 100~240V Dimensions (with stand): 28.19 x 20.35 x 7.62 in

28.19 x 20.35 x 7.62 in Weight (with stand): 13.7 lbs

13.7 lbs Additional Features Samsung DEX Compatible: Yes Apple AirPlay : Yes Screen Mirroring/Tap View: Yes Samsung Smart Hub: Yes Eco Sensor: Yes Contrast Enhancer: Yes LED Clear Motion: Yes Voice Guide: Yes Remote: Yes USB C Super Charging: Yes



What’s In The Box

Samsung Smart Monitor M7

Stand

USB-C cable

HDMI cable

Power Cable

Manuals and Documentation

Watch Netflix and more just download from Samsung’s app store.

Design

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 design isn’t much different than some of its current monitors on the market now. As a matter of fact, the M7 looks basically like any other monitor you’d find on someone’s desk.

The build quality is good, not spectacular, but good for its price point. The materials are mostly plastic, but the stand is made of metal. All of the materials feel well made and not at all chintzy.

The panel is slim but not crazy slim, and the bezels are acceptable and within range of that thin category. The monitor is just over 13 lbs. with the stand, that’s not horrible, but it is heavier than other monitors. It does have a VESA mount on the back, which allows for a nice clean wall mounting.

Putting the stand together is pretty simple and involves 6 screws, 3 that attach the foot to the stand, and 3 that attach the stand to the panel. As for inputs/outputs, you’ll find these also situated on the back, like most other monitors.

You’ll get a decent number of connections, including 2 HDMI ports, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port with Super Charging built-in.

The one thing I’d have to say negative about the design is the lack of more articulation. The stand only allows for a tilt adjustment. So you’re stuck with the height and orientation as is.

Overall, the design is typical Samsung design, but it’s not over the top crazy; it’s familiar and sticks with current monitor design aesthetics.

Great color and good blacks.

Display

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 sports a 4K panel, which comes in very handy when consuming 4K content. It’s also great for photographers and videographers who need every pixel they can get.

The colors are what you would expect from a Samsung, vibrant, and punchy. The black levels are good, not spectacular, but good. Viewing angles are fairly good, and the panel comes with Adaptive Brightness, which adjusts according to lighting conditions. I prefer to turn this off myself, which allows you to use the full brightness to its full potential.

The display is plenty wide for video and photo editing as well as Office apps. Video content and work content all looks really nice on this display.

Overall, the display is a typical Samsung 4K display, and it performs really well. Adaptive brightness is a feature I don’t particularly like, but you can turn it off.

Some of the connections you can make.

Features

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 feature set is really what sets this monitor apart from everything else. Like all monitors, you can connect your laptop to it and use it as a basic 2nd monitor or mirrored display, nothing special there. But there are many other things the M7 can do that other monitors just can’t.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 basically functions as a 32″ Samsung TV with the same UI from their TV lineup. The included remote allows you to use this as a small television complete with most of the apps you’ll need to stream video content. This includes Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, and more (some services require subscriptions).

The M7 also features Samsung DeX, so you can tap any compatible Samsung smartphone on the top and turn your smartphone into a computer using the DeX interface. This is useful for those users who don’t have laptops and want a desktop experience using their smartphone.

You can also mirror your Android phone to the M7 or use AirPlay to mirror your iPhone to the M7. The M7 also comes with Office 365 installed, so you can jump right into productivity, as long as you have a subscription already in place.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 can also accommodate your gaming console through HDMI. You also have the ability to switch to a 21:9 aspect ratio to fit all of your gaming content on screen.

The USB-C port is not only used for connectivity, but it is also used for power transfer, DP signal, and data transfer. We wish there were at least two USB-C ports here; that would have been nice to see.

Overall, the feature set of the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is rich with many options you won’t find on other monitors.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Gallery

Watch Netflix and more just download from Samsung's app store. Inputs and outputs Great color and good blacks. VESA mount Great for just mirroring your laptop. Some of the connections

Price/Value

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is priced at US$399.99, which is an amazing value considering the feature set you’re getting here. Multiple connection options, a smart TV interface, AirPlay, DeX, apps, and more make this a real value. We wish the stand was more versatile, and we wish for at least one more USB-C port, but those aren’t deal breakers here.

Wrap Up

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is really a great multi-use monitor for several different use cases. We personally think this would make an excellent monitor for a student dorm. Students can connect their laptops and use a bigger screen to connect a gaming console and even use the built-in UI to watch streaming content. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 wraps several needs into one with style and an accessible price.

The Samsung Smart Monitor takes home our Editor’s Choice award for its versatility, forward-thinking, and value.