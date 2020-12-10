Lenovo announces new ThinkSmart Solutions

Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Solutions is part of its business arm of products, and they’ve announced some new offerings today. These new ThinkSmart Solutions center around the demand for video conferencing and collaboration due to the pandemic.

Throughout the ongoing crisis, users have embraced video conferencing and collaboration to stay productive and stay engaged with colleagues and customers like never before. As a result, businesses have accelerated digital transformation initiatives to facilitate short term work-from-home policies and envisage longer-term hybrid working models.

Here’s what Lenovo’s press release had to say about these new ThinkSmart Solutions:

ThinkSmart Cam and Bar

These are our first branded accessories with our familiar design and optimized for ThinkSmart solutions but can be used with most meeting room offerings . ThinkSmart Cam is a smart meeting room 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) capable camera suitable for huddle, small and medium rooms with AI and Smart capabilities. Easy to set up and power-efficient, the Cam supports high-resolution frame rates with a wide field of view and provides advanced features such as active speaker tracking, autozoom, auto framing, and people counting. ThinkSmart Bar is a lightweight standalone premium soundbar with four built-in beamforming microphones for an immersive meeting room audio experience. The Cam and Bar are equally efficient in large meeting rooms as they are in a dedicated home office offering scalable flexibility. ThinkSmart Cam and Bar can be centrally managed using the ThinkSmart Manager.

Cam features include:

Cam

USB 3.2 cable providing up to 4K HDR resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), or USB 2.0 with up to 1080p at 30fps

Camera field of view – 100 degrees horizontal, 68 degrees vertical, and 125 degrees diagonal

Built-in VPU (Vision Processing Unit) and Neural Network for AI conference meeting feature providing autozoom, auto framing, people counting, speaker tracking, and whiteboard awareness

Compact and lightweight design at just 242g can be standalone or wall and TV mounted

Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms specifications compliant

Centrally manageable via ThinkSmart Manager

Bar features include:

Delivers up to 100dB sound through four speaker units rated at 20W+20W

Four beamforming microphone array with 180-degree coverage and includes two additional satellite microphones for a ten-meter range

Built-in digital signal processor for echo and noise-cancellation

Supports USB-C or USB 2.0 connection and includes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Weighing under 8 pounds, its compact dimensions (800x56x90mm) allow standalone, wall, or TV mounting

Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms specifications certified

Tiny with Intel Unite and Smart Manager

The new ThinkSmart Edition Tiny for Intel Unite offers a robust and intuitive compute solution for meeting and learning spaces that will help unlock productivity and collaboration experiences. Purpose-built running Windows 10 IoT, this version of ThinkSmart Edition Tiny is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor with vPro and comes preloaded with Intel Unite to enable a smooth deployment process and help IT departments manage collaboration infrastructure regardless of unified communications platform. As we predict greater flexibility to enable a distributed and hybrid workforce, office spaces are being redesigned with health and safety in mind and headquarters are becoming business centers to ensure seamless transitions between work-from-home and work-from-anywhere. Collaboration technology tools remain at the heart of user productivity and engagement, but these tools need to be supported, often remotely. ThinkSmart Manager 2.0 delivers a single console remote management utility to ease the burden on IT admin staff by minimizing local high-touch service of devices and to ensure ThinkSmart collaboration technology continues to operate with high availability. Software-as-a-Service solution with Basic and Premium configurations to manage end-to-end, support deployment and analytics of select ThinkSmart assets including ThinkSmart Hub 500, Hub, Cam, Bar, ThinkSmart Edition Tiny, and supported Logitech peripherals. The latest version 2.0, coming soon, adds executive dashboard in-meeting analytics for Microsoft Teams Rooms, user-configurable email notifications, and bulk claiming technology. Also new is a mobile app for iOS or Android devices that provides status, claiming, and push notifications with a dashboard view of deployed devices. ThinkSmart Manager is available today for use with your ThinkSmart device. Simply visit https://console.thinksmart.lenovo.com, create your organization, claim a device, and then you are off!

Smart Manager app

ThinkSmart Cam and Bar will be available in January and February 2021. Tiny with Intel Unite will be available in January 2021 and Manager 2.0 will be available in March 2021. Please contact your Lenovo Smart Collaboration for pricing.

