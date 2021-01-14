[CES 2021] Otterbox branches out with Xbox gaming accessories

When most people think of Otterbox, they think of phone cases. This year, at CES 2021, the popular case company is branching out and has unveiled a few Xbox gaming accessories. Given their track record with smartphone cases and accessories, these new gaming ones should be high-quality as well. Part of the reason for Otterbox deciding that now is the time to enter the market is because of the growth of 5G and services like cloud gaming included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“Gaming is one of the unique spaces where everyone has the opportunity to compete and connect, especially as we are physically distanced. This connection is enhanced with advances in cloud gaming and fast 5G networks. OtterBox is the best in the world at providing trusted mobile accessories, and we’re better positioned than anyone to deliver a premium gaming experience. This portfolio and our accessories designed for Xbox marks a major entry into the gaming market for us.” OtterBox CEO Jim Parke

Otterbox is releasing a total of five new products, “offering an end-to-end gaming ecosystem that allows gaming to happen anytime, anywhere.” Let’s see what they have to offer for Xbox gamers!

Mobile Game Clip

An ergonomic answer to seamless mobile gaming, the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip is great for at home or on-the-go. This adaptable clip attaches your smartphone to your Xbox Wireless Controller and boasts trusted OtterBox quality. The Mobile Gaming Clip adapts to your environment with adjustable angle and balance based on your preferences and lighting. The Mobile Gaming Clip is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as well as the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell. The Mobile Gaming Clip will work with virtually all smartphones, with or without an OtterBox protective case. Otterbox

Easy Grip Controller Shell

The Easy Grip Controller Shell in black or purple.

Take your Xbox Wireless Controller on the go and protect it at home with the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell. This compact gaming controller shell lets you personalize the look and feel of your controller while maintaining hand-feel and access to buttons and triggers. Get a pro-level experience with swappable grips with lasting antimicrobial protection. The OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell is available for Xbox Wireless Controllers. Otterbox

Gaming Carry Case

The Gaming Carry Case for Xbox controllers.

Get your gaming up and out in no time with the OtterBox Gaming Carry Case. As the first gaming controller case designed for mobile use, this compact carryall guards joysticks and triggers from damage during transport. When it’s ‘game on,’ the case converts to a gaming stand to create the ultimate mobile command center. The case is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and designed to house all of the elements in the OtterBox gaming ecosystem. Otterbox

Easy Grip Gaming Case

OtterBox is taking protective phone cases to the next level. The Easy Grip Gaming Case is made to game on the go with no 5G signal lag. Ergonomically designed for entertainment-mode, the Easy Grip Gaming Case integrates cool-to-touch materials to keep the console protected and feeling great in your hand level after level. The Easy Grip Gaming Case will be available for the latest iPhone devices with more designs coming soon. Otterbox

Gaming Glass Privacy Guard

The Gaming Glass Privacy Guard for iPhone.

Screen protection is now a staple for mobile devices. These increasingly expansive and high-resolution displays are perfect for gaming, but also prone to scratches and breakage. OtterBox Gaming Glass Privacy Guard is the first screen protector in the world to be optimized for mobile gaming. This scratch-resistant glass provides industry-first screen privacy in entertainment (landscape) orientation to prevent visual hacking while you game wherever you are. Gaming Glass Privacy Guard also boasts an antimicrobial agent that blocks microbial growth and will be available for the latest iPhone devices. Otterbox

While anyone can use the first three products, the latter two cater to iPhone users. It’s a bit of an odd choice at this point, given that Xbox cloud gaming isn’t compatible with iOS devices yet. Hopefully, we’ll see some more options for the Easy Grip Gaming Case and Gaming Glass Privacy Guard soon.

The OtterBox mobile gaming products will be available for pre-order starting January 25 on otterbox.com, the Microsoft Store, GameStop.com, and Verizon.com. Pricing has yet to be announced, but we’ll be sure to update you once we find out more!

What do you think about the new Otterbox Xbox gaming accessories? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!