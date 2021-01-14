New on Netflix January 15-21: Anthony Mackie in Outside the Wire

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between January 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in January in case you want to binge those first.

Before we dive in, Netflix recently released a sizzle real boasting at least one new Netflix Original every week in 2021, some with some pretty big stars including the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Jason Mamoa, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Garner, Dave Bautista, and many more. Take a look:

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix January 15-21st list, headlined by Outside the Wire, Disenchantment: Part 3, and more!

January 15

Bling Empire (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen, and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Disenchantment: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability, and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Double Dad (Pai em Dobro) (NETFLIX FILM): While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who’s lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father. Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3 (US)

Hoo (US)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1 (US)

The Magicians: Season 5 (US)

Outside the Wire (NETFLIX FILM): Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (US)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (US)

January 16

A Monster Calls (US)

Radium Girls (US)

January 18

Homefront (US)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie, and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Sightless (US)

Spycraft (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them, and the agents that used them.

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

