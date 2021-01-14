[CES 2021] New LG Ultra monitors for gamers, creators, and professionals

The virtual CES 2021 is wrapping up today, but we’re still catching up on all the latest tech and gaming news from the event. LG announced a slew of new Ultra-series monitors for gamers, creators, and professionals alike, ensuring there is a solid option for everyone.

“From immersive gaming to professional-level productivity and performance, LG’s cutting-edge Ultra monitors have what it takes to satisfy the needs of today’s most discerning consumers. Our leadership position in the premium monitor segment is only sustainable if we continue to innovate with diverse new offerings designed for current and new customers alike.” Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

That out of the way, let’s check out the new LG Ultra series monitors!

LG UltraGear

The new LG UltraGear 32GP850, 27GP950, and 34GP950G gaming monitors.

The LG UltraGear series of monitors is geared towards gamers. At CES, LG announced three new models: 27GP850, 32GP850, and 34GP950G. In 27-, 31.5-, and 34-inch sizes, these Nano IPS monitors feature up to 4K resolution and up to 180Hz refresh rates.

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GP950) facilitates fast, fluid gameplay with a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 160Hz. It also supports HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for fluid images and enables users to enjoy exhilarating 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of consoles. Adding to the premier gaming performance of 27GP950 is LG’s hardware calibration, which allows the monitor’s Nano IPS display to reproduce colours that are both exceptionally accurate and incredibly vibrant. The LG 32GP850 monitor is a worthy successor to last year’s acclaimed model 27GL850. The 31.5-inch Quad High Definition (QHD) Nano IPS monitor delivers next-level gaming with an ultra-high speed 165Hz refresh rate liquid crystal panel, overclockable to 180Hz. NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, this UltraGear takes gamers deeper into their favourite titles, producing rich, vivid images without the worry of tearing or stuttering. A 2021 CES Innovation Award-winner, the LG 34GP950G brings a cinematic quality to games courtesy of its 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz). This monitor features NVIDIA G-SYNC® ULTIMATE, the highest tier of G-SYNC performance officially certified by NVIDIA, to provide the best picture quality with minimized visual stuttering and tearing as well as a more immersive gaming experience. LG

Features and specifications of the LG UltraGear monitors include:

Model 34GP950G 27GP950 32GP850 Display Nano IPS Nano IPS Nano IPS Size 34-inch 27-inch 31.5-inch Resolution UltraWide QHD

(3440 x 1440) 4K UHD

(3840 x 2160) QHD

(2560 x 1440) Colour Gamut 98% DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 Refresh Rate 144Hz (180Hz OC) 144Hz (160Hz OC) 165Hz (180Hz OC) Response Rate (G2G) 1ms 1ms 1ms HDR VESA DisplayHDR 600 VESA DisplayHDR 600 HDR10 Features • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

• DP Adaptive-Sync • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

• AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

• HDMI 2.1 VRR • NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Compatible

• AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With its 4K UHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate perfect for gaming on next-gen consoles, the LG UltraGear 27GP950 is one of our Best of CES 2021 picks this year.

LG UltraWide

The LG UltraWide 40WP95C monitor.

The LG UltraWide 40WP95C monitor is also a CES Innovation Award winner. This 40-inch curved Nano IPS display has a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution. With 98% DCI-P3 and 135% sRGB coverage, this display is great for digital content creators and developers. HDR-10 compatible, the 40WP95C also features AMD Radeon FreeSync and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It is ergonomically designed with tilt, height, and swivel adjustability.

LG UltraFine

The LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro (32EP950) monitor.

Creative industry professionals will want to look at the LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro. This 31.5-inch 4K OLED monitor features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, pixel dimming, 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB coverage, and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro achieves the colour fidelity digital artists’ demand thanks to its 10-bit 4K OLED display and LG Calibration Studio. LG’s hardware calibration solution allows users to make direct adjustments to ensure the highest degree of colour accuracy and consistency. And for convenient connection with a wide range of devices, the monitor features a plethora of ports: one USB Type-C with 90W charging, two DisplayPort, one HDMI and three USB. LG

