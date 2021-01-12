[CES 2021] Razer Blade gets faster displays, GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Gaming laptops are more popular than ever, and Razer offers a couple of popular models. Today at CES 2021, the company announced that the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops are now powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs with higher refresh rates and resolutions. The new models will be available starting at under US$1,700, making them accessible to even more gamers.

“The new Razer Blade line is the best place for gamers to play the next generation of games. Our new line features the latest graphics technology, giving gamers the most immersive experience available. With the fastest displays on the market and one of our smallest chassis ever, gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay anywhere and everywhere. Simply put: The Razer Blades are the ultimate way to play.” Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs are powered by NVIDIA Ampere technology. This technology not only increases energy efficiency by up to two times, but Advanced Optimus also provides improved battery life, Dynamic Boost 2.0 optimizes GPU performance while gaming and Whisper Mode 2.0 provides quieter fans for working in quieter locations.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is also getting higher resolutions and refresh rates in a 15.6″ display. The new models give gamers a choice between a Full HD/360Hz, Quad HD/240 Hz with NVIDIA G-Sync, or an UltraHD OLED/60Hz display. The Blade Pro 17, on the other hand, will be available with Full HD/360Hz, Quad HD/240Hz, and UltraHD/120Hz display panels.

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop.

Features and specifications of the Razer Blade 15 include:

Base Model Advanced Model Processor 6-Core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10750H

processor, 12 Threads, 2.6GHz / 5.0GHz (Base/Max Turbo), 12MB Cache 8-Core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10875H

processor, 16 Threads, 2.3GHz / 5.1GHz (Base/Max Turbo), 16MB Cache Graphics • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU (6GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus™ Technology)

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus™) • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus™)

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus™)

•NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU (16GB

GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus™) Display • 144Hz Full HD, 8ms, Up to 100% sRGB

• QHD 165Hz, 3ms, Up to 100% DCI-P3 • 360Hz Full HD, 2ms, Up to 100% sRGB

• 240Hz QHD, 2.5ms, Up to 95% sRGB, NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus

• OLED 4K, 60Hz, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3, Touchscreen w/ Corning® Gorilla® Glass, 4 Storage 512GB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Slot 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Slot Memory

(Expandable to 64GB) • 16GB dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz (8GB x 2) • 16GB dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz (8GB x 2)

• 32GB dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz (8GB x 2) Connectivity Intel® Wireless-AX201 + Bluetooth® 5.1 Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210, Bluetooth® 5.2 Input/Output • Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C)

• USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x3

• USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

• HDMI 2.1 output

• Gigabit Ethernet • Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C), Supports 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0

• SD Card Reader, UHS-III

• USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A) x3

• USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Supports 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0

• HDMI 2.1 output Battery Built-in 65Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery Built-in 80Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery Keyboard Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma™ anti-ghosting backlit keyboard Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma™ N-Key rollover backlit keyboard Touchpad Precision glass touchpad Precision glass touchpad Webcam HD webcam (1MP/720P) Windows® Hello, IR HD (1M/720P) Audio • Built-in Stereo speakers

3.5mm

• headphone/microphone combo port

• Built-in array microphone

• THX® Spatial Audio

• 7.1 Codec support (via HDMI) • Built-in Stereo speakers

3.5mm

• headphone/microphone combo port

• Built-in array microphone

• THX® Spatial Audio

• 7.1 Codec support (via HDMI) Additional Features • Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard

• Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded

• Kensington™ Security Slot • Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard

• Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded

• Kensington™ Security Slot Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Finish Black with backlit green logo and green USB ports Black with backlit green logo and green USB ports Power Compact 230W power adapter Compact 230W power adapter Dimensions 0.78″ x 9.25″ x 13.98″ (19.9 x 235 x 355mm) 0.67 x 9.25 x 13.98″ (16.99 x 235 x 355mm)

The new Razer Blade 15 starts at only US$1699.99/1799.99€ MSRP. It will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers starting January 26.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop.

Features and specifications of the Razer Blade Pro 17 include:

FHD QHD UHD Processor 2.3GHz 8-core Intel i7-10875H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.1GHz, with 16MB of Cache 2.3GHz 8-core Intel i7-10875H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.1GHz, with 16MB of Cache 2.3GHz 8-core Intel i7-10875H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.1GHz, with 16MB of Cache Graphics • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070

• NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 • NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3080 (16GB DDR6 VRAM) Display • Ultra fast 360Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-grade display illuminated with LED technology; 1920 x 1080 native resolution at 127 pixels per inch with a 100% sRGB color support.

• Matte-Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right)

• Up to 300 nits typical brightness

• 3ms Response Rate

• 100% sRGB Color Gamut • Fast 165Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-grade display illuminated with LED technology; 2560 x 1440 native resolution at 169 pixels per inch with a 100% sRGB color support.

• Matte Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

• Up to 300 nits of brightness

• 100% sRGB Color Gamut • Fast 120Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-Grade touch display illuminated with LED technology; 3840 x 2160 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch. Surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

• Up to 400 nits of brightness

• 100% Adobe RGB Color Gamut Storage • 512GB PCIe NVMe upgradeable to 2TB SSD

• Optional Open M.2 Slot – Supports PCIe and SATA SSDs, upgradeable to 2TB SSD • 512GB PCIe NVMe upgradeable to 2TB SSD

• Optional Open M.2 Slot – Supports PCIe and SATA SSDs, upgradeable to 2TB SSD • 1TB PCIe NVMe upgradeable to 2TB SSD

• Open M.2 Slot – Supports PCIe and SATA SSDs, upgradeable to 2TB SSD Memory • 16GB of 2933MHz Dual-Channel DDR4

• Upgradeable to 64GB • 16GB of 2933MHz Dual-Channel DDR4

• Upgradeable to 64GB • 32GB of 2933MHz Dual-Channel DDR4

• Upgradeable to 64GB Connectivity unknown • Wi-Fi 6E (Intel® AX210) – 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz

802.11ax Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE

• 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible

• Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology • Wi-Fi 6E (Intel® AX210) – 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz

802.11ax Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE

• 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible

• Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology Input/Output • 3x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

• 2x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Ports (Shared with Thunderbolt 3 Port)

• Thunderbolt 3 Port

• RJ45 – 2.5Gb ethernet

• Power Port

• HDMI 2.1

• UHS-III SD Card Reader • 3x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

• 2x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Ports (Shared with Thunderbolt 3 Port)

• Thunderbolt 3 Port

• RJ45 – 2.5Gb ethernet

• Power Port

• HDMI 2.1

• UHS-III SD Card Reader • 3x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

• 2x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Ports (Shared with Thunderbolt 3 Port)

• Thunderbolt 3 Port

• RJ45 – 2.5Gb ethernet

• Power Port

• HDMI 2.1

• UHS-III SD Card Reader Battery Built-in 70.5WHr lithium polymer battery Built-in 70.5WHr lithium polymer battery Built-in 70.5WHr lithium polymer battery Keyboard Per-Key RGB powered by Razer Chroma™ anti-ghosting backlit keyboard Per-Key RGB powered by Razer Chroma™ anti-ghosting backlit keyboard Per-Key RGB powered by Razer Chroma™ anti-ghosting backlit keyboard Touchpad Glass Touchpad with Microsoft Precision Touch for multi-touch gestures Glass Touchpad with Microsoft Precision Touch for multi-touch gestures Glass Touchpad with Microsoft Precision Touch for multi-touch gestures Webcam unknown HD webcam 720p with Windows Hello IR HD webcam HD webcam 720p with Windows Hello IR HD webcam Audio • Stereo Speakers

• Array Microphone

• THX Spatial Audio Support • Stereo Speakers

• Array Microphone

• THX Spatial Audio Support • Stereo Speakers

• Array Microphone

• THX Spatial Audio Support Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Finish Anodized Matte Black Anodized Matte Black Anodized Matte Black Power Compact 230W Power Adapter Compact 230W Power Adapter Compact 230W Power Adapter Dimensions 0.78 x 15.55 x 10.54″ (19.9 x 395 x 260mm) 0.78 x 15.55 x 10.54″ (19.9 x 395 x 260mm) 0.78 x 15.55 x 10.54″ (19.9 x 395 x 260mm) Weight 6.06 lbs (2.75 kg) 6.06 lbs (2.75 kg) 6.06 lbs (2.75 kg)

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at US$2299.99/2399.99€ MSRP. It will also be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2021.

What do you think about the updated Razer Blade gaming laptops? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!