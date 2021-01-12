[CES 2021] Lenovo Legion gaming laptops feature AI

It’s a given each year at CES that gaming laptops will get new internals and tweaked design. This year, Lenovo has announced that their Lenovo Legion gaming laptops will be benefiting from AI for elevated gameplay settings.

It takes gaming-specific features and cutting-edge software to keep up with the fast-moving action of triple-A games. Thanks to a new AI-driven software contained within Lenovo Vantage’s Legion Edge feature, gamers with Lenovo Legion devices can now take their framerates through the roof and reduce in-game lag with new one-click overclock support for

both the CPU and GPU. Part of Lenovo Q-Control (just press Fn+Q), the new auto-optimization Intelligent Mode setting is just one of the ways this software tool helps to custom-tune your gaming performance. With Intelligent Mode switched on, the power of AI comes into play as it auto-detects the games on-deck and cross-verifies them against our pre-loaded set of 16 triple-A titles. Lenovo press release

In addition, the new intelligent Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals increase airflow by up to 18 percent over previous Lenovo Legion gaming laptops. With multiple sensors on the CPU and GPU, rear and side thermal vents, SSD, and palm rest, the system works to predict the system’s thermal curve for longer gaming without having to throttle to cool it down. The updated gaming laptops also have an expanded copper heat sink with up to 82 percent more thermal fin area.

Other key upgrades of the new systems include a 16-inch QHD 165z display on the Lenovo Legion 7 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard has even faster input speeds with a reduced millisecond response time. The new gaming laptops will also be some of the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor, Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio by SteelSeries, and next-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs.

Let’s check out what Lenovo has to say about their new lineup.

Legion 7

Lenovo Legion 7

To achieve our new narrow tail design while keeping the same compact metal chassis size gen-to-gen on the Lenovo Legion 7, our designers smartly shored up space under the hinge. This made way for the next generation of gaming display technology with millions more pixels than before on a new near-edgeless 16-inch QHD display (2560 x 1600), a serious upgrade over the previous gen’s 15-inch Full HD panel offered. With ultra-high pixel density and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, this IPS display offers optional VESA® DisplayHDRTM 400 certification, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gaming. For an incredible viewing experience and color accuracy, the Lenovo Legion 7 laptop supports Dolby Vision® which will bring your favorite entertainment to life with stunning picture quality. Combined with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ your picture quality will look spectacular, plus low blue light and flicker-free Eye Care technology helps to reduce eye strain during long battle sessions. The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop is the first to be certified as a High Gaming Performance Display with low blue light by TÜV Rheinland. Lenovo

Specifications of the Legion 7 include:

Processor Up to latest AMD Ryzen 9 Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Display 16″ QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 165 Hz, 3 ms Response Time, 100% sRGB, 500 nits, Up to VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Certified, Dolby Vision® Support, NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Support Memory Up to 32GB 3200 MHz DDR4 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Battery Up to 8 hours with Rapid Charge Boost Power Adapter 300W Slim Adapter Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) with E-Shutter WLAN • Killer WiFi AX1650 (2×2)

• WiFi 2×3 802.11 ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Audio 2x 2W Harman Speaker with Nahimic Audio Input/Output 1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, Display Port 1.4)

1x Audio Jack

1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1x E-Shutter Button

3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1x Always on 5V)

1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

1x HDMI 2.1

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x DC-in Backlit Keyboard Corsair iCUE RGB Colors Storm Grey Operating System Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Preloaded Software Lenovo Vantage, Corsair iCue RGB Application, Pantone X-Rite Color Management System, Nahimic Audio for Gamers, Tobii Horizon Dimensions 356 x 261.04 x 20.1-23.5mm (14.01 x 10.27 x 0.79-0.93″) Weight Starting at 2.5kg (5.5lbs)

The Legion 7 gaming laptop will start at US$1669.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop.

Enjoy late-night thrills on this total gaming machine, thanks to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs (coming soon) that bring Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores for a huge leap in AI features and graphics performance, while staying productive all-day with Windows 10 Pro as you work, learn, and create from home. With next-gen AMD Ryzen processors (coming soon), get incredible gaming visuals on a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and 100 percent Adobe RGB, or opt for the faster up to 165Hz refresh of the Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with 100 percent sRGB gamut, both displays support Dolby Vision. Lenovo

Specifications of the Legion Slim 7 are unavailable at this time. The Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop is expected to be available May 2021 with pricing coming at a later date.

Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop.

Prefer to chase eSports championship glory? This laptop is for you. For a competitive edge, go for the new Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with a larger thermal intake and quad ventilation system. Packed with the latest AMD Ryzen processors and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop graphics (coming soon) for unrestrained gameplay, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro enjoys maximum performance via Dual Burn support, which pushes the CPU and GPU together for improved framerates. This gaming powerhouse combines a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3ms response time17 on a 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS display—that’s taller over its previous-gen and brighter too at 500 nits. Factor in hair-trigger inputs via the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard and an AI gaming engine, and this is a fully-stacked laptop built to help you rise in the ranks. Lenovo

Specifications of the Legion 5 Pro include:

Processor Up to latest AMD Ryzen 7 Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Display 16″ QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 165 Hz, 3 ms Response Time, 100% sRGB, 500 nits, Up to VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Certified, Dolby Vision® Support, NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Memory Up to 16GB 3200 MHz DDR4 Storage Up to 2TB M/2 NVMe PCIe SSD Battery Up to 8 hours with Rapid Charge Pro Power Adapter Starting at 230W Slim Adapter Webcam Built-in HD Webcam (720p) with E-Shutter WLAN 2×2 WiFi 802.11 ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Audio 2x 2W Harman Speaker with Nahimic Audio Input/Output 1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, Display Port 1.4)

1x Audio Jack

1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1x E-Shutter Button

3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1x Always on 5V)

1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

1x HDMI 2.1

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x DC-in Backlit Keyboard White Backlight, Blue Backlight, 4-Zone RGB Backlight Colors Storm Grey, Stingray White Operating System Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Preloaded Software Lenovo Vantage, Lenovo PC Manager, McAfee LiveSafe, Lenovo Antivirus, Microsoft Office Trial, Power2Go Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.85mm (14.01 x 10.4 x 0.86-1.1″) Weight Starting at 2.45kg (5.4lbs)

The Legion 5 Pro laptop will start at $999.99 and is expected to be available starting March 2021.

Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 (17.3″) gaming laptop.

From strategy games to battle royales, there’s something for everyone in the gaming world — the same is true for high-performance gaming laptops. The new Lenovo Legion 5 is a total looker with clean lines, a minimalist chassis, Window 10, and your choice of two screen sizes, 15-inch or 17-inch. Offered in Phantom Blue with white backlighting, the 17.3-inch Lenovo Legion 5 delivers speed for hi-fi gaming with up to Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display and solid 144Hz refresh rate. Indulge your sense of adventure with up to blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate and the 100 percent sRGB color clarity of a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. The 15-inch laptop weighs 2.4 kg (5.3lbs) and is offered in Phantom Blue with optional 4-Zone RGB lighting effects, or in the new Stingray White hue with blue backlighting. Lenovo

Specifications of the Legion 5 include:

Processor Up to latest AMD Ryzen 7 Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Display • 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 165 Hz, <3 ms Response Time, 100% sRGB, 300 nits, Dolby Vision® Supported

• 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 120 Hz, 45% NTSC, 250 nits

• 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 60 Hz, 100% sRGB, 300 nits

• 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 144 Hz, 72% NTSC, 300 nits, Dolby Vision® Enabled

• 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 60 Hz, 72% NTSC, 300 nits Memory 15″: Up to 32GB 3200 MHz DDR4

17″: Up to 16GB 3200 MHz DDR4 Storage 15″: Up to 2TB M/2 NVMe PCIe SSD

17″: Up to 1TB M/2 NVMe PCIe SSD Battery Up to 8 hours with Rapid Charge Pro Power Adapter 15″: Starting at 170W Slim Adapter

17″: Starting at 230W Slim Adapter Webcam 15″: Built-in HD Webcam (720p) with E-Shutter

17″: Built-in HD Webcam (720p) with Privacy Shutter WLAN 2×2 WiFi 802.11 ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Audio 2x 2W Harman Speaker with Nahimic Audio Input/Output 1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, Display Port 1.4)

1x Audio Jack

1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1x System LED (15″ only)

1x Card Reader (17″ only)

1x E-Shutter Button

3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1x Always on 5V)

1x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

1x HDMI 2.1

1x RJ45 Ethernet

1x DC-in Backlit Keyboard 15″: White Backlight, Blue Backlight, 4-Zone RGB Backlight

17″: White Backlight Colors 15″: Phantom Blue, Stingray White

17″: Phantom Blue Operating System Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Preloaded Software Lenovo Vantage, Lenovo PC Manager, Lenovo Nerve Centre, McAfee LiveSafe, Lenovo Antivirus, Microsoft Office Trial, Power2Go Dimensions 15″: 363.06 x 259.61 x 23.57-26.1mm (14.3 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03″)

17″: 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2mm (15.7 x 11.41 x 0.95-1.03″) Weight 15″: Starting at 2.45kg (5.4lbs)

17″: Starting at 2.98kg (6.57lbs)

The Legion 5 gaming laptop starts at $769.99 and is available starting March 2021.

