[CES 2021] Samsung announces Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung is wrapping CES 2021 with some Galaxy announcements at its #withGalaxy Unpacked event. Along with the S21 series of smartphones, we now have the Galaxy Buds Pro. These are the next generation of Samsung’s TWS headphones with ANC and improved connectivity.

Samsung says that these earbuds feature immersive sound, superior call quality, intelligent ANC, and enhanced connectivity across your devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design. Galaxy Buds Pro represents Samsung’s most premium earbuds offering to-date; of course, these will pair nicely with your new S21 series phone.

Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about the Galaxy Buds Pro:

“As people look for technology that can help them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for truly wireless earbuds has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”

A premium earbuds experience always starts with sound. Whether you use your earbuds to play music on a run or listen to podcasts on the way to work, audio quality is what matters most. Galaxy Buds Pro offers a more comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5millimeter tweeter for richer treble. This delivers Samsung’s best audio experience yet – a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended, anytime and anywhere.

But earbuds aren’t just for entertainment anymore – they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) rating, further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimizes the wind contact area, a specially designed chamber with mesh filters out wind interference. Your phone calls have never been clearer, even if you’re stuck in windy weather.

The Galaxy Buds Pro experience is about hearing more of what you love, and less of what you don’t. That’s why Galaxy Buds Pro has the most intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds. When you need to focus on work—or tune out the world around you and relax—you can reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent, fine-tuning to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalize according to your needs. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while keeping an ear open for oncoming traffic.

What’s more, ANC and Ambient Sound automatically work together, adapting to your surroundings, to optimize your audio experience. Galaxy Buds Pro recognizes when you’re speaking, and they can automatically switch between cancelling nearby sounds and amplifying them. They will also turn down your music when you want to talk, even if you are using Ambient Sound or have ANC turned off. This technology allows you to hear and communicate more effectively and makes Galaxy Buds Pro the perfect tool for daily use.

Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem – our most seamless earbuds yet. Now, you can automatically toggle your earbuds connection between your Galaxy smartphones and tablets based on your usage – no manual adjustments required. For example, if you’re watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 and then receive a call on your Galaxy S21, the all-new Auto Switch feature will pause the video and let you answer the phone using Galaxy Buds Pro. Once the call is over, your earbuds instantly switch back to your tablet; the video plays again, and you can hear the sound with your earbuds.

Galaxy Buds Pro also expands your audio experience by connecting with other Galaxy devices especially Galaxy S21. You can enjoy realistic and immersive sound on your Galaxy Buds Pro, wherever you go with the 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking TM technology, which enables you to stay at the center of the scene. For vloggers, you can clearly capture your voice and surrounding sound by synchronizing the mics on your Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro also boasts Game Mode, so when reduced audio latency is paired with Galaxy S21’s powerful performance and immersive display, you can take your gaming experience to the next level.

No matter how you use your Galaxy Buds Pro, you can do so without worrying about battery life. When fully charged, you get up to 8 hours of playback, with an additional 20 hours of reserve power available in the wireless charging case. Even when using ANC, you can still enjoy 5 hours of playback with 13 hours more available in the case. If you end up running out of juice, you can gain one hour of playtime after just five minutes of quick charging.

Galaxy Buds Pro aren’t just great to use, they also look great. Taking inspiration from Galaxy Buds Live’s innovative and iconic shape, Galaxy Buds Pro features an updated, more ergonomic form factor. The shape of the canal-type earbuds improves sound quality and looks less protrusive and more natural when in your ears. This new design also reduces the contact area between your ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimizing any clogged-up feeling.

In addition, Galaxy Buds Pro were designed to give you added peace of mind. They are protected with an IPX7 water resistance rating, the highest standard of water resistance in the Galaxy Buds line. And now, worrying about losing an earbud is a thing of the past. SmartThings Find can easily locate either of your earbuds, even when they’re out of Bluetooth range or completely out of your sight, misplaced at a distant location. Galaxy Buds Pro were also built to help cut down on waste – using 20 percent environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).