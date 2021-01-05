[CES 2021] Dell announces new PCs, monitors, and software

Dell is kicking off its CES 2021 with some new PCs, monitors, and software to “reimagining” the work environment. The company says its new lineup is more intelligent, secure, and sustainable. 5G capable devices are the new goal as more people work remotely and on the go. Sustainability is also a big push with Dell using bioplastics from tree waste for the first time. Finally, the company focuses on a better user experience with security and comfort, such as low blue light.

This 2021 Dell portfolio is brand new and aims to offer greater flexibility to work from anywhere. Here’s a bit of what Dell’s press release had to say:

“People’s expectations of their technology continue to evolve. It’s why we push beyond barriers to create devices that offer better experiences and are more integrated into our lives,” said Ed Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “Our new intelligent PCs make it possible for us to work smarter and collaborate easier, so we can give our best selves in all that we do. Secure, sustainable, and smart: that’s the way forward for PCs.” “The PC industry just had its biggest year in six years, closing in on roughly 300 million units in 2020,” said Bob O’Donnell, president, and chief analyst, TECHnalysis Research. “As we look toward the future, it’s the user experiences that matter and will determine who the real winners are. Devices designed to make work easier and to help us collaborate and connect are imperative for wherever or however we work. And it goes without saying that these devices must be secure—customers need the confidence that security is built-into a device.”

Dell made the following announcements in terms of hardware:

Latitude 9420 , available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949. Latitude 9520, pricing, and product are available in spring 2021.

, available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949. Latitude 9520, pricing, and product are available in spring 2021. Latitude 7520 , available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649.

, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649. Latitude 5420 , available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049.

, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049. OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra , available January 28, 2021, starting at $659 and $769 respectively.

, available January 28, 2021, starting at $659 and $769 respectively. Precision 3560 , available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,189.

, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,189. Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) available on January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99.

available on January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99. Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) all available February 16, 2021, starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE).

The Dell Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur so you can feel confident in any video call. Get to work faster with the world’s first PC with Intel® Visual Sensing Technology 7 to offer a more reliable auto wake and lock. Multitask on fast connections with WiFi 6E or 5G LTE8. Advanced thermals and 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors coming in January 2021, based on the Intel® Evo™ platform, provide increased performance and simplified manageability. For those wanting larger screen sizes, the Dell Latitude 7520 now comes in a 15-inch screen and offers a 4K UHD display and optional full high-definition (FHD) camera. Collaboration is easier and more efficient with the Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitors, the world’s first 34-inch curved video conferencing monitor certified for Microsoft Teams. Also available in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes, the monitors offer secure facial recognition sign-in and hands-free commands to provide enhanced security and convenience. With more people in front of their screens and devices, ComfortView Plus is an always-on, built-in solution that reduces low blue light without sacrificing true-to-life colors. It is available on the new video conferencing monitors, the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved 5K25K monitor 10 the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor – and the new Latitude portfolio. The new Dell Latitude 5000 series and Precision 3560 take this even further as the first PCs to use bioplastic from tree waste in their design. 11 Produced using a by-product of the papermaking process called ‘tall oil,’ these devices feature lids containing 21% bioplastic content, supporting our moonshot goal that by 2030, more than half of our product content will be made with recycled or renewable materials. By focusing on the second heaviest part of the device the lid – Dell can make the largest sustainability impact, reducing the product’s carbon, water, and energy footprint, while maintaining Dell’s high reliability, durability, and performance standards.

We will have more Dell coverage at CES 2021 in the coming days.

