Forgo the wires with the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free

The video doorbell has become a popular smart home product over the past few years. It’s also one of the simplest to install and get configured. Arlo is making it even easier to install its video doorbell with the Arlo Essential Wire-Free.

There are a lot of different video doorbell companies out there and Arlo is one of the more premium ones. Not only do they make pretty outstanding hardware, their software and apps are also very good.

Get notified and watch video from your smartphone.

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free includes these features:

Industry-leading, 180° Viewing Angle: See a person from head to toe or a package on the ground

See a person from head to toe or a package on the ground Direct-to-Mobile Video Call: Calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor

Calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor Multiple Powering Options : Install without wires using the rechargeable battery, or hardwire to existing wiring for continuous charging

: Install without wires using the rechargeable battery, or hardwire to existing wiring for continuous charging Two-Way Audio: Hear what matters with clear, noise-cancelling audio

Hear what matters with clear, noise-cancelling audio More Ways to Answer: Quick Reply Messages enable users to play pre-recorded messages for instant response to guests

Quick Reply Messages enable users to play pre-recorded messages for instant response to guests Visitor Messaging: Guests can leave you a voice message if you’re unable to answer the door, and you can listen remotely at your convenience

Guests can leave you a voice message if you’re unable to answer the door, and you can listen remotely at your convenience HD Video with HDR: Capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR

Capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR Night Vision: See who’s at your door at night, even without a light on

See who’s at your door at night, even without a light on Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun Platform Compatibility: Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control Direct to WiFi : Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station

: Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger your siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app during an event

Trigger your siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app during an event Notifications that Matter: Get alerts when your Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free spots people, vehicles, animals or a package with Arlo Smart via an included three-month trial with rolling 30-day cloud recordings

Perfect for providing peace of mind in 2021, key features of the new battery-powered solution include an industry-leading 180-degree field of view, a square 1:1 aspect ratio so users can see packages on the ground or visitors from head to toe, and HD Video resolution. All this is equipped with direct-to-mobile video calls and two-way audio, allowing personalized, real-time alerts for in-the-moment communication with visitors at their front entryway. Arlo

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free is priced at US$199.99, be sure to check out the company’s website or Amazon for more.

What do you think of this video doorbell from Arlo? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.