UAG announces Samsung Galaxy S21 cases

We’re big fans of UAG cases for iPhone, but we realize iPhone isn’t the only game in town. For you Samsung fans and owners, UAG has just announced its line of Galaxy S21 cases. UAG design isn’t for everyone, and honestly, when they first started years ago, they weren’t mine, but I love them now.

We have the full line of UAG cases listed below, be sure to check out UAG online and on Amazon to purchase any of these cases.

UAG Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup

Civilian Series

Civilian

Price: $49.95

Colors: Black, Eggplant, Mallard, Olive, Silver

Series Description: Civilian Series cases are engineered with our HyperCush technology to dampen and disperse the energy created when a mobile device collides with another surface. Simply put, it cushions your precious phone when it slips out of your grip. Civilian is a modern rugged phone case for the modern wanderer.

Features

Impact-resistant exoskeleton, hex cushioning & shock-absorbing panels

Traction grip & oversized tactile buttons

Ultra-light armor shell

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Wireless charging compatible

Wireless payments compatible

Monarch Series

Monarch

Price: $59.95

Colors: Black, Carbon Fiber, Crimson, Mallard

Series Description: Built with top quality premium materials the Monarch Series is the all-terrain phone case. Ready to roam It’s thoughtfully engineered 5-layer construction allows you to have true freedom and no worries about the protection of your device. Get after it!

Features

Soft impact-resistant core & protective screen surround

Traction grip & oversized tactile buttons

Feather-light construction

Passes 2X military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Pathfinder Series

Pathfinder

Price: $39.95

Colors: Black, Mallard, Olive, Silver

Series Description: The case that started it all—Pathfinder: the first slim, yet rugged, case out there. Designed with action and adventure in mind, it sports a tough design and a striking, one-of-a-kind look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk. With our Pathfinder series, your phone is always in good hands.

Features

Low profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners

Armor shell with torsion screw detail, and an impact-resistant core

Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Wireless charging compatible

Wireless payments compatible

Pathfinder SE Series

Pathfinder SE

Price: $49.95

Colors: Black Midnight Camo, Forrest Camo

Series Description: Blending in while standing out is the Pathfinder SE Series. Designed with action and adventure in mind it sports a camouflage tough design with multiple rivets and a striking unique look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk.

Features

Low profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners

Armor shell with torsion screw detail, and an impact-resistant core

Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Wireless charging compatible

Wireless payments compatible

Plasma Series

Plasma

Price: $39.95

Colors: Ash, Billie, Ice, Mallard

Series Description: Building off the foundation of our Pathfinder is the Plasma Series. Serious lightweight protection for adventurous individuals. Along with a visible honeycomb or grid translucent look the Plasma Series takes your case up a notch. Ready when you are! Ready for that weekend trip to the desert or whatever your typical day decides to throw at you.

Features

Low profile perimeter edge with traction grip

Feather-light composite construction

Protective screen surround & oversized tactile buttons

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Wireless charging compatible

Wireless payments compatible

Plyo Series

Plyo

Price: $39.95

Colors: Ice

Series Description: Deciding between protection or looks is a thing of the past. Our Plyo Series combines advanced military-tested drop protection with a minimalistic aesthetic creating beautiful everyday armor and security for your phone. Clean, simple, and ready to brave the streets.

Features

Featherlight construction & airsoft corners

Low profile perimeter edge & embossed branding detail

Impact-resistant soft core & screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Wireless charging compatible

Wireless payments compatible

U by UAG Lucent Series

[U] by UAG Lucent

[U] By UAG Lucent Series Galaxy S21 5G Case

[U] By UAG Lucent Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case

[U] By UAG Lucent Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case

Price: $29.95

Colors: Ash, Dusty Rose, Ice, Orange

Series Description: Designed with mobility in mind, our Lucent phone case is a featherlight, impact-resistant handset with a soft, premium hand-feel topped off with a translucent, progressive microdot pattern. Translation: Modern, sophisticated protection at your fingertips.

Features

Featherlight construction with soft impact-resistant core

Embossed branding detail

One-piece translucent design

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

Wireless charging compatible

Wireless payments compatible

What do you think of these Samsung cases from UAG? Have you preordered your phone? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.