UAG announces Samsung Galaxy S21 cases

We’re big fans of UAG cases for iPhone, but we realize iPhone isn’t the only game in town. For you Samsung fans and owners, UAG has just announced its line of Galaxy S21 cases. UAG design isn’t for everyone, and honestly, when they first started years ago, they weren’t mine, but I love them now.
We have the full line of UAG cases listed below, be sure to check out UAG online and on Amazon to purchase any of these cases.
UAG Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup
Civilian Series
- Civilian Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
- Civilian Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
- Civilian Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $49.95
Colors: Black, Eggplant, Mallard, Olive, Silver
Series Description: Civilian Series cases are engineered with our HyperCush technology to dampen and disperse the energy created when a mobile device collides with another surface. Simply put, it cushions your precious phone when it slips out of your grip. Civilian is a modern rugged phone case for the modern wanderer.
Features
- Impact-resistant exoskeleton, hex cushioning & shock-absorbing panels
- Traction grip & oversized tactile buttons
- Ultra-light armor shell
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Wireless payments compatible
Monarch Series
- Monarch Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
- Monarch Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
- Monarch Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $59.95
Colors: Black, Carbon Fiber, Crimson, Mallard
Series Description: Built with top quality premium materials the Monarch Series is the all-terrain phone case. Ready to roam It’s thoughtfully engineered 5-layer construction allows you to have true freedom and no worries about the protection of your device. Get after it!
Features
- Soft impact-resistant core & protective screen surround
- Traction grip & oversized tactile buttons
- Feather-light construction
- Passes 2X military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
Pathfinder Series
- Pathfinder Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
- Pathfinder Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
- Pathfinder Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $39.95
Colors: Black, Mallard, Olive, Silver
Series Description: The case that started it all—Pathfinder: the first slim, yet rugged, case out there. Designed with action and adventure in mind, it sports a tough design and a striking, one-of-a-kind look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk. With our Pathfinder series, your phone is always in good hands.
Features
- Low profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners
- Armor shell with torsion screw detail, and an impact-resistant core
- Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Wireless payments compatible
Pathfinder SE Series
- Pathfinder SE Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
- Pathfinder SE Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
- Pathfinder SE Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $49.95
Colors: Black Midnight Camo, Forrest Camo
Series Description: Blending in while standing out is the Pathfinder SE Series. Designed with action and adventure in mind it sports a camouflage tough design with multiple rivets and a striking unique look. It has all the protection with none of the bulk.
Features
- Low profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners
- Armor shell with torsion screw detail, and an impact-resistant core
- Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Wireless payments compatible
Plasma Series
- Plasma Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
- Plasma Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
- Plasma Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $39.95
Colors: Ash, Billie, Ice, Mallard
Series Description: Building off the foundation of our Pathfinder is the Plasma Series. Serious lightweight protection for adventurous individuals. Along with a visible honeycomb or grid translucent look the Plasma Series takes your case up a notch. Ready when you are! Ready for that weekend trip to the desert or whatever your typical day decides to throw at you.
Features
- Low profile perimeter edge with traction grip
- Feather-light composite construction
- Protective screen surround & oversized tactile buttons
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Wireless payments compatible
Plyo Series
- Plyo Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
- Plyo Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
- Plyo Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $39.95
Colors: Ice
Series Description: Deciding between protection or looks is a thing of the past. Our Plyo Series combines advanced military-tested drop protection with a minimalistic aesthetic creating beautiful everyday armor and security for your phone. Clean, simple, and ready to brave the streets.
Features
- Featherlight construction & airsoft corners
- Low profile perimeter edge & embossed branding detail
- Impact-resistant soft core & screen surround
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Wireless payments compatible
U by UAG Lucent Series
[U] By UAG Lucent Series Galaxy S21 5G Case
[U] By UAG Lucent Series Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case
[U] By UAG Lucent Series Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case
Price: $29.95
Colors: Ash, Dusty Rose, Ice, Orange
Series Description: Designed with mobility in mind, our Lucent phone case is a featherlight, impact-resistant handset with a soft, premium hand-feel topped off with a translucent, progressive microdot pattern. Translation: Modern, sophisticated protection at your fingertips.
Features
- Featherlight construction with soft impact-resistant core
- Embossed branding detail
- One-piece translucent design
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Wireless payments compatible
