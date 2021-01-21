[CES 2021] These are the products Segway announced at CES

CES 2021 is behind us, but we’re still digging up some nuggets of news in our inboxes. Segway is well known for its standing two-wheel transport, hilariously used by Kevin James in Mall Cop. But if you didn’t know, Segway makes many other products, and these are the ones announced at CES 2021.

From innovative scooters to the next generation in Go-Karts and e-Mopeds, Segway has proven once again they are ahead of the game when it comes to superior design and quality products. These four Segway products were honored for outstanding design and engineering at CES. Be sure to check out Segway’s website for more.

Segway Products Announced At CES 2021

eScooter T

The Segway eScooter T is a self-balancing, remote controllable 100% electric scooter. It’s the first-time Segway applied its signature self-balancing technology to a seated scooter. Features include:

Lightweight and compact design

Includes a vigorous power train and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery

Light-sensing intelligent LED headlights

An interactive dashboard

A smart handlebar round out the feature set!

Ability to auto park and can automatically enter and exit the equilibrium state without human intervention.

High-speed driving can also be achieved in a self-balanced state providing unlimited possibilities for automatic driving and automatic parking of the Segway eScooter T

Ninebot S Nano

The Ninebot S Nano, Segway’s next generation of self-balancing transportation devices, is designed specifically for children. Features include:

A smart electric vehicle equipped with an intelligent voice assist system

A Bluetooth speaker function and a Bluetooth remote control function

Users can use mobile phone Bluetooth to connect to the vehicle’s speaker, play music or stories, etc.

Ability to convert the Ninebot S Nano into a remote control gameplay vehicle

Eco-friendly and sustainable alternative mode of transportation

Carries riders up to 13.7 miles per charge

eMoped B

The Segway eMoped B is designed with sustainability and eco-friendly in mind and it’s here to revolutionize the way we commute. Features include:

An outstanding appearance and simplistic operation that enhances the user experience

Supports the Ninebot RideyGo system which includes an array of new functions such as the Airlock System, NFC Tag, Smart Seat Detection, and Auto-Lock Mode

Designed with a minimalist user-friendly system with only 2 buttons to complete all riding operations

The intelligent BMS 5.0 Technology realizes more than 20 protective measures

Ninebot GoKart PRO

Ninebot Gokart PRO, Powered by Segway is an electric go-kart developed by Segway-Ninebot. The Ninebot Gokart PRO is an eco-friendly alternative to gas powered gokarts. Features include:

23 mph and a 15.5-mile range on a single charge

CST front tires

TPE sports drift rear tires

·4800W peak power air-cooled motor

432Wh four-air duct air-cooled battery pack

A four-unit engine sound wave simulation system, with a maximum acceleration of 1.02G

The motor unit is a part of a Ninebot self-balancing transporter

Once detached with a knee steer accessory added, the Gorkart PRO can be transformed into a Ninebot self-balancing transporter

Available on the Segway website and priced at US$1,999.99

