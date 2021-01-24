NASCAR driver fined and put on probation for recording himself driving at Daytona

NASCAR is an automotive sport I’ve not watched in years. The days of Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace, and Jeff Gordan are long gone, and I’ve lost interest. Still, once in a great while, I pay attention to NASCAR again. This time fifteen-year-old ARCA Menards Series driver Taylor Gray has me checking it out again.

For those who don’t know, the ARCA series is a minor, semi-professional league where drivers prepare for the big show, the NASCAR Cup Series.

This time, I’m less interested in the actual sport and more mind-blown by what Taylor Gray did at Daytona. During the 2021 NASCAR ARCA test session at Daytona, Gray decided to use his cellphone to film himself driving. Using a cellphone at any speed is super distracting and could cause an accident, or in Stock Car racing the “big wreck.” But using a cellphone going 180mph+, well, that’s just insanity. The Tweet below from @MyNameisBigCam shows the clip Gray posted to his social media.

I guess this may have been a good test of the built-in stabilization of his smartphone video camera. All jokes aside, Gray has been fined $1000 by NASCAR and put on probation for the entire 2021 ARCA season.

It goes without saying that driving while using a cellphone was just a poor choice. Especially when you’re sitting in a car that is going as fast as a stock car. Hopefully, Gray has learned a lesson from this and leaves the in-car video recording to the network in-car cameras going forward.

What do you think about this story? Were the actions NASCAR took sufficient punishment? What do you think of using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle, professional driver or not? Do you think he should have been punished at all?