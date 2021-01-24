After public backlash, Microsoft retains current Xbox Live Gold pricing

On Xbox Wire yesterday, Microsoft announced that, after public outcry, they will not be increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold subscriptions. In fact, they are going one step further. Soon, you’ll be able to play free-to-play games on your Xbox console without requiring an XBL Gold subscription.

We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing. Xbox Wire

When the new pricing was announced ($1/mth more for 1 month, $5/mth more for 3 months, $59.99/6 months, and dropping off the yearly subscription option), it was generally seen as an attempt to push users to the more expensive and arguably better, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, the price increase didn’t bode well with users, and Microsoft obviously heard their complaints loud and clear.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months. Xbox Wire

The company also announced that they are working on removing the Xbox Live Gold subscription requirement from free-to-play games. It was always a bit odd that you had to pay for an online subscription to be able to play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Smite on your Xbox with your friends. Once the change is made “as soon as possible in the coming months,” free-to-play games on the Xbox will truly be free-to-play.

What do you think about Microsoft’s original decision about Xbox Live Gold pricing and their quick reversal? Are you looking forward to being able to play free-to-play games without needing a subscription? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.