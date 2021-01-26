Sony announces the Alpha 1 with 50.1-megapixel full-frame sensor

Alpha 1 is Sony’s latest high-end professional camera, and it is packing some crazy specifications. Sony announced the Alpha 1 today, and you can’t help but notice the 50.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. Not to mention the 30-frames per second capability and the mechanical shutter flash sync up to 1/400 sec.

Before we make you read a whole bunch of press release words, let’s just list a bunch of features and specifications the Alpha 1 is packing:

New 50.1-megapixel (approx., effective) full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor in combination with an upgraded BIONZ XR™ imaging processing (1) engine with eight times more processing power

Blackout- free continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second(2)

Fast sensor readout enables up to 120 AF/AE calculations per second(3), double the speed of the Alpha 9 II, even during 30fps continuous shooting

Bright and large 0.64-type 9.44 million-dot (approx.) OLED Quad-XGA electronic viewfinder with the world’s first(4) refresh rate of 240 fps

Silent, vibration-free electronic shutter

World’s first anti-flicker(5) shooting with both mechanical and electronic shutter

Electronic shutter flash sync(6) up to 1/200 sec. for the first time in the Alpha™ series

World’s fastest mechanical shutter flash sync up to 1/400 sec.

8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS video recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary detail and resolution, in addition to 4K 120p(8) 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting capabilities

Wide dynamic range of 15 stops for stills(9) and 15+ stops for video(10)

Improved Real-time Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals, and new Real-time Eye AF for birds(11), as well as Real-time Tracking that automatically maintains accurate focus

5-axis optical in-body image stabilization for a 5.5-step(12) shutter speed advantage

S-Cinetone color matrix as seen in FX9 and FX6 to deliver expressive cinematic look

Professional workflow support with the industry’s fastest(13) built-in Wi-Fi, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps, 1000BASE-T Ethernet, and more

“We are always listening to our customers, challenging the industry to bring new innovation to the market that goes far beyond their expectations,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “Alpha 1 breaks through all existing boundaries, setting a new bar for what creators can accomplish with a single camera. What excites us the most – more than the extensive product feature – is Alpha 1’s ability to capture that which has never been captured before. This camera unlocks a new world of creative possibilities, making the previously impossible now possible.” The Alpha 1 captures moments that would otherwise be lost thanks to its high-speed performance, providing any photographer the speed they require to capture fast-moving objects. High-speed readout from the 50.1-megapixel image sensor and a large buffer memory make it possible to shoot up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images or 165 full-frame JPEG images at up to 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter while maintaining full AF and AE tracking performance. At an astonishing calculation speed of up to 120 AF/AE per second, the Alpha 1 can maintain focus with high accuracy even for fast-moving subjects. It can automatically adjust exposure, even with sudden changes in brightness, with an AE response latency as low as 0.033 seconds. For the first time in an Alpha camera, the Alpha 1 offers 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary resolution. Combined with Sony’s acclaimed autofocus technology, gradation and color reproduction performance, the Alpha 1 will help the user realize their creative vision with the finest detail. It’s 8K footage can also be used for flexible 4K editing during post-production. Sony

The Sony Alpha 1 isn’t your garden variety camera and its price certainly reflects that. The Alpha 1 Full-frame Interchangeable-Lens Camera will be available in March 2021 for approximately $6,500 USD and $8,500 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America. If you want to read the whole Sony press release, check it out here.

