Goodbye, IMDb TV January…hello IMDb TV February 2021! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for February. Here we run down everything that’s on IMDb TV February 2021 so you can make your binge-watching plans.
IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV February 2021!
What’s on IMDb TV February 2021
TV Series Starting February 1st
IMDb TV Original Series Premiere on February 26th
Movies Starting February 1st
- 50 To 1
- Almost Famous
- Because I Said So
- Blue Crush 2
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darkman
- Darkman Ii: The Return Of Durant
- Darkman Iii: Die Darkman Die
- Devil
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Field Of Dreams
- Gods Of Egypt
- Grandma’s Boy
- I Spy
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- John Tucker Must Die
- Larry Crowne
- Leap Year
- Legends Of The Fall
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011 Feature)
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Milk
- Minority Report
- Moonrise Kingdom
- My Girl 2
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Parenthood
- Parker
- Reclaim
- She’s Out Of My League
- Southside With You
- The Call
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The In Crowd (2000)
Movies Starting February 14th
Movies Starting February 28th
Black History Month
- Chris Rock “Good Hair”
- Michael Yo “Blasian”
- Undercover Brother
- Southside With You (Available February 1)
- Do’s & Don’ts of Dating
- Mr. and Mrs. Loving
- Iverson
- Prince: Sign O’ the Times
- Olympic Pride, American Prejudice
- The Harlem Hellfighters Great War
- The United States of Detroit
- Seventeen Again
- Golden Voices
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (Available February 1)
- Madea’s Witness Protection (Available February 1)
Movies to celebrate Valentine’s Day
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Accidental Love
- Big Fish
- Cinderella Man
- Complexions
- Country Crush
- Fun With Dick and Jane
- Home Again
- John Tucker Must Die (Available February 1)
- JULIET, NAKED
- Labor Pains
- Leap Year (Available February 1)
- Legends Of The Fall (Available February 1)
- Milk (Available February 1)
- Moonrise Kingdom (Available February 1)
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- My Girl
- My Girl 2 (Available February 1)
- Outsourced
- Relative Strangers
- She’s Out Of My League (Available February 1)
- Shrek Forever After
- Step Dave
- Step Up
- Stuck In Love
- The Accidental Husband
- Vanilla Sky
- Wifey
TV to celebrate Valentine’s Day
- Arranged
- Donnie Loves Jenny
- Happy Endings
- Hart of Dixie
- Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty
- Laid
- Lincoln Heights
- Love in Chains
- Married At First Sight (S8-9)
- Married At First Sight: Second Chances
- Marry Me
- McMillan & Wife
What do you think of what’s Streaming free on IMDb TV February 2021? Are there any movies listed you want to see again? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.