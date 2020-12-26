Streaming free on IMDb TV January 2021

Goodbye, December…hello January 2021! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for January. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in January 2021 so you can make your binge-watching plans.

IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for January 2021!

What’s on IMDb TV January 2021?

TV Series Starting January 15th

Movies Starting January 1st

What do you think of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for January 2021? Are there any movies listed you want to see again? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network