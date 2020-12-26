Streaming free on IMDb TV January 2021

Goodbye, December…hello January 2021! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for January. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in January 2021 so you can make your binge-watching plans.
IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for January 2021!
What’s on IMDb TV January 2021?
TV Series Starting January 15th
Movies Starting January 1st
- After Earth
- Captain Phillips
- Ender’s Game
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Shrek Forever After
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Family Stone
- Speed
- Step Up
- Patriots Day
- The 5th Wave
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- As Good As It Gets
- Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2
- Barbie In The Pink Shoes
- Barbie: The Pearl Princess
- Big Fish
- Birds Of Paradise
- Blue Valentine
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Bulletproof
- Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures
- Catch And Release
- Cinderella Man
- Drive (2011)
- An Education
- Ella Enchanted
- The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
- Hot Rod
- Little Italy
- Midway
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- My Girl
- Save The Last Dance 2
- Solace
- Transporter 2
- Undercover Brother
- Vanilla Sky
- Wet Hot American Summer
- The Wife
- Wild Hogs
What do you think of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for January 2021? Are there any movies listed you want to see again? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network